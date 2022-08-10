Samsung talks sustainability with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Buds 2 Pro

What you need to know

Samsung just launched the new Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Buds 2 Pro.

The new devices are made using eco-friendly materials, such as repouposed fishing nets.

Samsung continues to use 100% recycled paper for its flagship packaging.

The company hopes to remove 100% of single-use plastics from its packaging by 2025.

Samsung has always been extremely vocal about its sustainability efforts. The company puts an increasing amount of focus on recycled materials and often partners with sustainable accessory makers for its devices. Samsung's goal of going ever-greener continues with its latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 Galaxy Z Fold 4 devices.

Like this year's Galaxy S22 series, Samsung's new foldables are also designed using repurposed fishing nets. The company boasts that there are now 11 Galaxy devices made using these ghost nets that would otherwise remain polluting the ocean. According to Samsung, there are as many as 640,000 tons of fishing nets abandoned in the ocean every year.

In addition, the company says that 90% of its devices launched this year incorporate eco-conscious materials. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro alone comprises 90% recycled materials. This also extends to packaging, and Samsung says it has reduced the package size for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 by more than 50% when compared to its first-generation foldables. The company also uses 100% recycled paper for all of its flagship packaging this year while reducing its use of single-use plastics.

According to Samsung, smaller packaging reduces its carbon footprint during transport, and using recycled paper for packaging is estimated to save nearly 51,000 trees just this year.

Samsung also boasts programs like Galaxy Upcycling, which can help reduce e-waste by repurposing older devices for smart home uses or even medical purposes.

"Samsung Galaxy foldables are built on the foundation of our openness philosophy, enabling new possibilities with complete customization both inside and out. Created in collaboration with our world-class partners, the next foldable devices offer unparalleled mobile experiences that meet the needs of our most dynamic users," says Dr. TM Roh, president and head of Samsung's Mobile eXperience Business. "Through our unwavering focus and industry leadership, excitement for the foldable continues to grow. We've successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device lineup enjoyed by millions worldwide."

Samsung says that it hopes to eliminate all single-use plastics from its packaging by 2025, and with these latest foldable devices company is one step closer to meeting its sustainability goals.