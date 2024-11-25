Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Galaxy S23: Finally time for an upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy S25 The next base-model Galaxy flagship It's true that we don't know exactly what the Samsung Galaxy S25 will bring; however, reliable leaks paint a pretty good picture. We're expecting a new phone with a similar design, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and One UI 7. For Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with custom Oryon cores (rumored)

One UI 7 (Android 15) available at launch with seven years of OS upgrades

New Galaxy AI features (assumed)

A bigger screen and slightly larger form factor (rumored) Against Higher price point due to Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (rumored)

Not available currently with expected launch window of mid-January 2025

Samsung Galaxy S23 Still going strong in 2024 So far, it's been a fantastic year for the Samsung Galaxy S23. It's very similar to the newer Galaxy S24, and it received a few significant software updates. That includes the bump to One UI 6 and a bunch of top Galaxy AI features. This phone has a lot of life left in it, but the Galaxy S25 could entice some users to upgrade early.

This phone will still get a couple of OS upgrades

Great battery life

Much cheaper than the newer Galaxy S24, and expectedly the Galaxy S25 Against Slow wired charging

Aging camera hardware

Retail availability will be hard to come by

Samsung needs a win with the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. The company is facing major issues and delays with its One UI 7 update, based on Android 15. It's also apologizing for failing to innovate. While we don't know exactly what the Samsung Galaxy S25 will look like, we do know a whole lot based on leaks and rumors ahead of the phone's expected mid-January launch.

With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a bigger display, slight design tweaks, and a software overhaul, the Galaxy S25 could indeed be a massive victory. The question is, will the upgrades be tempting enough to make people still rocking a Samsung Galaxy S23 want to upgrade? That's what we'll help you start to figure out in this early comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Galaxy S23: Design

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

If you've been keeping a close eye on new Samsung phones recently, you probably have a good idea of where the Samsung Galaxy S25's design is headed. With the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy S24 FE, the company moved to a flat and more rectangular design language. Based on the latest renders, we expect the Galaxy S25 to follow a similar pattern. It'll likely be a boxy phone with matte aluminum rails and a new lens covering around the rear camera system, closely resembling the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The exact dimensions of the Galaxy S25 are up in the air, but rumors suggest the phone could have a chassis measuring 146.94 x 70.46 x 7.25mm. That would be slightly smaller than the current Galaxy S24 and the older Galaxy S23. The phone's weight could be around the 168-gram mark. As far as durability is concerned, an IP68 water and dust-resistance rating and Gorilla Glass coverings are near locks.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The biggest change to the Galaxy S25 could be the display size. The older Samsung Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, but the Galaxy S25 could receive a bump to a 6.3-inch panel. That would follow industry trends, which are consistently shifting to favor larger displays. For example, Apple made the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max larger this year.

Although the Galaxy S23 will have a smaller screen, it'll likely keep up with the newer model in terms of display specs. We expect both phones to have a 120Hz AMOLED panel with variable refresh rates and high brightness capabilities.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

In terms of colors, the latest leaks reveal the Galaxy S25 should come in at least four colors: Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 came in many more colors: Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, Marble Grey (Samsung exclusive Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange). In all likelihood, Samsung still has a few online exclusives up its sleeve for the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Galaxy S23: Hardware and specs

Those looking for a major camera upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series may end up once again disappointed. Top rumors indicate that the Galaxy S25 will have the same camera hardware as the Galaxy S24, which, unfortunately, would also be the same as the Galaxy S23. However, there are also leaks that predict Samsung could make a major camera hardware switch to Sony sensors, but this is something that leakers can't agree on yet.

If the Galaxy S25 indeed sticks with the same camera hardware, both phones in this comparison would feature a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens supporting 3x optical zoom. There could be some quality improvements, even with the same hardware, based on improved image-signal processing and computational photography features.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S23 Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite or Exynos 2500 (rumored) Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Display 6.3-inch AMOLED screen (rumored) 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (1080x2340), 120Hz refresh rate (48-120Hz), Up to 1,750 nits Memory Unknown 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB (assumed) 128GB, 256GB Battery 5,000mAh (rumored) 3,900mAh Charging USB-C wired, wireless, reverse wireless; exact wattage unknown 25W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless Operating system One UI 7, Android 15 One UI 5.1, Android 13 (upgradable) Rear cameras 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (rumored and/or assumed) 50MP, f/1.8 primary; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 10MP, f/2.4 telephoto with 3x optical zoom Front camera 12MP hole-punch camera (rumored and/or assumed) 12MP, f/2.2 hole-punch camera Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC (assumed) 5G (sub-6, mmWave), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E Dimensions 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2mm (rumored) 70.86 x 146.3 x 7.62mm Weight 167g (assumed) 168.1g IP rating IP68 (assumed) IP68 Colors Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green (rumored) Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, Graphite, Lime

The exact memory and storage configurations are unknown, as are the connectivity options. However, we're looking for the Galaxy S25 to get 5G support, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3, which would make it competitive with recent flagship releases.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Galaxy S23: Performance and software

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The key things to watch on the Samsung Galaxy S25 are the phone's performance and software. It's tabbed to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which you can think of as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 successor. It's called 'Elite' because it now uses the same custom Oryon cores that power Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite laptop chips. In other words, the Snapdragon 8 Elite will be the most performant chip ever in a Galaxy phone.

However, we don't know what effect that will have on thermals, performance, or battery life. Some rumors suggest the Galaxy S25 will get a 5,000mAh battery to help make the phone longer-lasting. Additionally, reports indicate that the Snapdragon 8 Elite is an expensive chip, and its inclusion could drive the price upward.

On the flip side, the Galaxy S23 still sports the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor. It's going to be two years old when the Galaxy S25 debuts, but it's still plenty capable. It'll eventually get the jump to One UI 7 and currently supports a wide variety of Galaxy AI features. Plus, there are still a few years of software upgrades left.

One UI 7 is expected to launch on the Galaxy S25, but it's a bit of a wild card. There have been extensive delays to One UI 7's development and release, partly because it's an ambitious update. If Samsung pulls it off, it'll be a key reason why the Galaxy S25 sets itself apart. However, if its struggles continue, the phone could be a buggy mess at launch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Galaxy S23: Should you upgrade?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

As we look toward the Samsung Galaxy S25's expected mid-January launch, it's time to start thinking about whether Galaxy S23 owners should upgrade. Buying the Galaxy S25 two years after purchasing the Galaxy S23 could be a tough sell. That's especially true if the design is lackluster and the cameras are unchanged. But the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a bigger screen, and new software features might be tempting.

Samsung Galaxy S25