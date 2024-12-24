Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: All about speedy performance and AI

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung's upcoming flagship The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is sure to be one of the fastest smartphones on the market when it debuts in 2025. It'll have the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset at the core, which is the best Android processor available. Additionally, a few quality-of-life changes will make this phone easier to hold. For The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is a fast performer

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely right around the corner, and it'll face tough competition from the jump. On the Android side of things, the OnePlus 13 is launching in early January, ahead of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Meanwhile, on the other side of the walled garden, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is already out and used by many people now.

So, how will one of the best Android phones compare to the best iPhone? That remains to be seen, but both devices have a lot going for them. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max by the Apple A18 Pro — the two best chipsets in the world. Plus, the phones will have industry-leading cameras and displays.

While the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra hasn't been officially announced yet, we're here to give you an early look at how it compares to the iPhone 16 Pro Max based on the latest rumors and leaks.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: Design and display

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

Smartphones keep getting bigger, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max continued that trend. At 163 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm, it's similar in size to the iPhone 15 Pro Max but sports a bigger 6.9-inch OLED display. By comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to keep the same 6.8-inch OLED display as its predecessor. The device will measure 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm, according to the latest rumors, making it slightly smaller than the iPhone 16 Pro Max for the first time in a while.

In terms of materials, the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Galaxy S25 Ultra should be very similar. Both devices will use a combination of glass and titanium to form a protective chassis certified for IP68 dust and water resistance. Although we're starting to see our first IP69 phones debut, neither Apple nor Samsung's flagships will match that spec.

Samsung will be slightly changing the Galaxy S25 Ultra's design to make it easier to hold. The strong and boxy rectangular design will be changed to feature slight curves at the corners — that means no more indents in the palm of your hand. It'll still have a flat display, and Samsung appears to have an edge with its Gorilla Armor anti-glare covering. Meanwhile, Apple has Ceramic Shield glass, but it doesn't have anti-reflective properties.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

The two phones have similar displays, as both are LTPO OLED panels supporting variable refresh rates up to 120Hz. Samsung's panel is expected to have a 1440 x 3120 resolution, while Apple's display has a 2868 x 1320 resolution. If the Galaxy S25 Ultra's predecessor is any indication, its screen should have a higher peak brightness than the 2,000 nits offered by the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Of course, we can't forget about the S Pen, which the Galaxy S25 Ultra will offer for built-in stylus usage.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

From the back, the Galaxy S25 Ultra might appear thinner due to its smaller camera housing. The iPhone 16 Pro Max's triple-camera bump is thick and protrudes significantly from the glass back. The iPhone has more hardware customization buttons, with an Action button and a new Camera Control button.

Overall, the two devices are slab-style smartphones, and there's not a ton separating the two. Colors may be another tick in favor of the Galaxy, as the latest leaks suggest we could be getting seven colorways for the Galaxy S25 Ultra: Titanium Black, Titanium SilverBlue, Titanium Gray, Titanium WhiteSilver, Titanium JetBlack, Titanium JadeGreen, and Titanium PinkGold.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: Hardware and specifications

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

This year, it's all about what's on the inside. Both the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have best-in-class processors. Though there was originally debate about whether the Galaxy S25 Ultra would have a Samsung Exynos or Qualcomm Snapdragon chip inside, the rumors have settled on the entire Galaxy S25 series going Snapdragon-only. That means it'll be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite platform, which brings massive performance improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from last year.

Early benchmarks for the Snapdragon 8 Elite and the Apple A18 Pro show that the iPhone 16 Pro Max is still about 10% faster in Geekbench 6. However, we don't know how Samsung might optimize or tune the chip for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Either way, both will be heavily capable for years to come.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra iPhone 16 Pro Max Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (expected) Apple A18 Pro Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 1440x3120 resolution, LTPO, 120Hz refresh rate (expected) 6.9-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz ProMotion, 2868 x 1320 resolution, Dolby Vision, 2000 nits peak brightness Memory 12GB/16GB (expected) 8GB RAM Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (expected) 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,000mAh 4,685mAh Charging 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless 30W wired, 25W MagSafe, 15W wireless Qi2 Operating system One UI 7 (expected) iOS 18 Rear cameras 200MP wide-angle, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), 50MP periscope telephoto (5x optical zoom), and 12MP ultrawide; 8K video recording (rumored) 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 12MP periscope telephoto with 5x optical zoom; ProRes video recording at 4K 120FPS Front camera 12MP wide-angle hole-punch camera; 4K video recording (rumored) 12MP hole-punch camera with Dynamic Island Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, 5G (mmWave and Sub-6), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, UWB, and USB-C 3.2 (expected) Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Emergency SOS via Satellite, UWB, dual-band GPS Dimensions 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm (rumored) 163 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm Weight 219g (rumored) 227g IP rating IP68 (expected) IP68 Colors Titanium Black, Titanium SilverBlue, Titanium Gray, Titanium WhiteSilver, Titanium JetBlack, Titanium JadeGreen, Titanium PinkGold (rumored) Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, Black Titanium, White Titanium

Additionally, the Galaxy AI and Apple Intelligence software suites are sure to go head-to-head. Samsung has a clear advantage with the Galaxy S25 Ultra since it has been developing AI features for much longer. Plus, certain features — like Samsung's Sketch to Image — benefit from the S Pen. However, some people will prefer the ChatGPT integration on the iPhone to Gemini integration on the Galaxy.

In terms of software support, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to receive seven years of full OS upgrades. While Apple devices are known for great software support, the same promise isn't made for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The Samsung phone might end up lasting longer than the iPhone when all is said and done.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: Cameras

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max figure to be some of the best camera phones on the market, so how do they compare? Based on the latest rumors, the Galaxy S25 Ultra should have a 200MP, f/1.7 main camera. It'll be paired with a 50MP 5x telephoto lens, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. Aside from minor sensor upgrades, these figures are similar to those of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

To Apple's credit, the iPhone 16 Pro Max does include hardware upgrades this year. You get a 48MP, f/1.8 main camera, a 48MP, f/2.2 ultrawide camera, and a 12MP, f/2.8 telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. It'll come with 4K 120FPS video recording, whereas the Galaxy S25 Ultra should feature 8K video recording. However, the iPhone will have the edge in ProRes, Dolby Vision, and Spatial Video formats.

Of course, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely have an extra telephoto camera that'll help with taking photos at different distances. It also has a higher megapixel count for the main camera, though that probably won't matter much in daily use.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: Worth the wait?

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

While we'll have to wait for the Galaxy S25 Ultra to launch before we say whether it's better or worse than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, an early picture is clear. With One UI 7 and a blazing-fast Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be as competitive with the latest iPhone as it has ever been. At the same time, iOS 18 and new hardware changes have actually made the iPhone 16 Pro Max the most approachable to Android users as it has ever been.

Longtime Android fans probably won't be enticed to switch to the iPhone, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely be the best option for them. However, both of these devices figure to be competitive enough to warrant a look by anyone wanting a top-tier smartphone.

