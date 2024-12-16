The Galaxy S25 Ultra could come these colorways

What you need to know

Prominent analyst Ross Young has shared all the color variants of the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The device is likely to ship in new Titanium JetBlack, Titanium JadeGreen, and Titanium PinkGold colorways next to conventional color options.

The new ones are presumably sold as online exclusives, while the traditional ones would be widely available online and in stores.

The Galaxy S25 series is anticipated to launch sometime in January 2025.

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S25 launch might just be around the corner. It is assumed to be happening on January 22, although the company has yet to confirm the date. Meanwhile, new information reveals all the possible colorways of the Ultra model in the lineup.

The news comes from the display analyst Ross Young on X, who has shared the alleged color variants of the Galaxy S25 Ultra model. According to Young, we should likely see the Galaxy S25 Ultra in the following color options:

Titanium Black

Titanium SilverBlue

Titanium Gray

Titanium WhiteSilver

Titanium JetBlack

Titanium JadeGreen

Titanium PinkGold

An earlier leak and also a new Finland-based carrier listing have revealed some of these color options. While Black, Green, Blue, and Titanium were already expected color variants just like the previous iteration models, the new ones that will likely take the limelight might be the new JetBlack and PinkGold. There are several JetBlack enthusiasts, and it could be on the likes of the Galaxy S23's Phantom Black or maybe even calling back to the iPhone 7.

The Pink Gold colorway, on the other hand, is not new to Samsung devices; older smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch 4 featured Pink Gold, and we expect the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra to likely incorporate the same or more pinkish to catch up to its counterparts like the Pixel 9 series.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

Young has further shared that the aforementioned color options list are ranked by the number of units, which means the first few are likely to be widely available across online and offline stores, and presumably, the new ones at the bottom are more likely to be Samsung's online-exclusive units.

Aside from these colorways, thanks to the renders, we have an idea of how the Galaxy S25 Ultra would appear. The handset will likely sport a more flatter design than the predecessor model and be slightly lighter to hold in hand than the Galaxy S24 Ultra.