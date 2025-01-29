Samsung is giving away free starter kits with the Galaxy S25 in some regions

What you need to know

Samsung has an interesting promotional offer in the U.K. for Galaxy S25 series buyers.

The company is offering a free "starter kit" with the purchase of a Galaxy S25 device in the region.

It includes a free case and charger, but users should submit a review of the device after the proposed return period to receive the gift.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 series is now available for preorder across several regions after a successful launch last week. The company is also offering a free starter kit in select countries, which includes a Samsung official case and a charger worth £128.

Spotted by 9to5Google, the current offer is available in the U.K. region and is valid for the purchase of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Users would need to preorder either of the devices only through the Samsung U.K. website from January 22 to February 6.

There is a 14-day return window for users who select the offer, post which Samsung will send an email with a link that further redirects to a review form. Users who placed the order will have 30 days from the date of delivery (of their respective Galaxy S25 device) to review their handset using the respective link.

After they submit their reviews, users won’t immediately get a confirmation email; rather, their reviews will get validated in the next 30 days after which they will be getting the aforementioned gift which likely includes a Samsung Standing Grip case and a 15W Duo charger, according to images seen on the offer page.

Colorways of the respective products that are being gifted may differ from the showcased image on the offer page. Users also have to bear in mind that each order is eligible for only one gift, and the email that is being used should be the same as that being used while purchasing any of the Galaxy S25 models.

Samsung has traditionally incorporated different kinds of launch offers every year during the launch of its flagship Galaxy S series. For instance, in the U.S., there is a “New Galaxy Club” program for users interested in buying the Galaxy S25 series. Users who purchase a Galaxy S25 series device are eligible to opt for this additional subscription to help them upgrade their device next year.

For instance, users who buy a Galaxy S25 Ultra or S25 Plus will need to additionally pay $8.33 a month for 12 months, after which they can opt for the successor model at a discounted price of up to 50%. The new program alongside existing preorder deals for Galaxy S25 is a bonus, to say the least.