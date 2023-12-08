Galaxy S24 Ultra leak gives us a close-up look at the changes from the S23 Ultra

What you need to know

Leaked pictures of the Galaxy S24 side by side with the S23 Ultra suggest that the overall design across the models is quite similar.

Notable changes include the opening for the bottom-facing speaker, and the S Pen seems to have undergone a change with a flattened bottom.

The volume buttons appear slightly larger on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the frame apparently uses titanium instead of aluminum.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is making the rounds in yet another leak from a Taiwanese social media site, putting it side by side with the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

In a blog post on Sogi (via Ice Universe), which has since been deleted, someone has spilled the beans with photos of what seems to be the Galaxy S24 Ultra next to its predecessor.

S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra, top bottom and side comparison.The body thickness is slightly thinner to 8.6mmThe speaker becomes a long barAir vents moved to the topS Pen flatThe buttons are thickerTitanium alloy material has better texture pic.twitter.com/T7JTKwqRRiDecember 7, 2023 See more

The two phones look pretty similar, but the S24 Ultra is flexing some subtle design changes and giving us a peek at that titanium body everyone's been gossiping about.

Ice Universe points out that the S24 Ultra has a slimmer profile than the S23 Ultra, measuring in at 8.6mm. And it looks like the speaker on the S24 Ultra has got a fresh look with a pill-shaped opening, ditching the grille setup seen on the S23 Ultra.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sogi.com) (Image credit: Sogi.com) (Image credit: Sogi.com)

Titanium is stealing the spotlight in the smartphone world this year, thanks to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Now, it also seems the next Galaxy phones, at least the Ultra model, might join the titanium trend, as suggested by the latest leak.

Meanwhile, the S Pen has apparently got a makeover. It's flatter and slimmer in the photos, making it sit snug and flush inside the phone when you tuck it away.

The volume rockers and power button seem pretty consistent elsewhere. The leaker did point out a little twist on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, though: these buttons are a tad chunkier.

While we can't be 100% certain that the phone in the picture is the real deal Galaxy S24 Ultra, it definitely looks like it. It matches up with all the leaks and rumors we've heard so far, so it's pretty convincing. But you never know until Samsung makes it official.