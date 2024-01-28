Forget screen protectors, the Galaxy S24 Ultra practically wears armor

What you need to know

Mohs' hardness test reveals the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Glass Armor withstands scratches up to level 8.

The test also showcases its durability compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra's Victus 2 at level 6.

Meanwhile, the titanium frame resists scratches up to level 4, demonstrating effective protection against minor abrasions.

A scratch test performed by the YouTube channel PBKReviews showcases the Galaxy S24 Ultra's tough display, courtesy of its Corning Gorilla Armor protection.

At Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month, Corning busted out its latest and supposedly greatest creation—the Corning Gorilla Armor. The company was singing praises about how it's a total game-changer in many ways. Quite unsurprisingly, the shiny new Galaxy S24 Ultra is the lucky first adopter of Gorilla Armor—a first for both Samsung and the smartphone world.

As expected, Corning touted the screen protection as its toughest glass yet. But here's the juicy part: it's also bragging that Gorilla Armor is not just tough but also scratch-resistant and up to four times better at dodging scratches than all the other glass options out there.

If you're curious about Glass Armor's toughness under the Mohs' Hardness Test Kit, PBKReviews has put both the titanium frame and the Glass Armor to the test.

The Gorilla Armor display showed some faint marks at level 7, but PBKReviews noted that they were barely visible. The real deal starts showing up at level 8, with deeper grooves at level 9.

This means that even if your pockets are a hot mess with keys, coins, and pocket dust, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen won't bat an eye. And with some moderate care, the screen is set to stay as pristine as day one.

Meanwhile, JerryRigEverything's durability test of the Galaxy S23 series last year revealed that Victus 2 started getting scratches at level six on the Mohs hardness scale, with deeper grooves appearing at level seven.

PBKReviews didn't just stop at the screen; the YouTuber went full-on Mohs hardness test on the S24 Ultra's new titanium frame. Surprise, surprise—scratches barged in at level four, and things got a bit scuffed up when the level five pick was brought out.

So, to keep that frame looking fly, it's a good call to snag one of the best Galaxy S24 Ultra cases. But it's not all about scratches; the titanium frame turns out to be a rock star when it comes to handling drops.