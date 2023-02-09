The Galaxy S23 Ultra gets scratched and burned in durability test

What you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is put through a durability test.

Despite Corning's latest Gorilla Glass, the device still received noticeable deep scratches.

The glass-covered back and triple camera array of the S23 Ultra seemed quite strong, holding well against a box cutter's sharp edge.

A recent test takes fire and sharp objects to the Galaxy S23 Ultra as a test of its mettle.

JerryRigEverything is pretty handy and perhaps a little terrifying when it comes to technology. His latest YouTube video sees the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the hot seat as he tests how the phone can handle scratches, heat, and other unfortunate tech mishaps. Put to the test is the green-colored S23 Ultra which prompts a separate discussion on Samsung's latest eco-friendly efforts with its devices.

The test starts with the S23 Ultra's screen, which is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. While this glass can withstand drops up to two meters on asphalt, the screen will still scratch at level 6, with even deeper grooves made at level 7 on the Moh Scale of Hardness.

A knife is then taken to test the durability of the sides of the phone. Though your ears and heart may shriek, the Galaxy S23 Ultra's sides don't really handle this test well. The finish is easily scrapped off as it's only protected by armor aluminum. This leaves behind the metal material beneath it. The included S Pen is then snapped open as he takes a closer look at its contents.

The glass-covered back of the S23 Ultra is where many would scream for the test to end. While a box cutter knife is very swiftly taken to it, scratches aren't easily seen. The test moves onto the triple camera array, specifically on that strong 200MP main shooter, and it appears to have fared well.

The Korean OEM's latest top-of-the-line flagship device's screen is then given a heat test via a lighter. At the end of the 60-second test, it looks like the S23 Ultra can handle the kitchen. Before the test concludes, JerryRigEverything puts the S23 Ultra through a flexibility test to see if it could ever snap in two.

However, no matter how well the phone fares in the durability test, snagging a Galaxy S23 Ultra case may put your heart at ease.

You can watch JerryRigEverything's full Galaxy S23 Ultra durability test and hear his thoughts on users' new tech purchase cadence and Samsung's environmental efforts.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)