Here's where you'll be able to try out the new Galaxy S24 AI features

What you need to know

Samsung is launching eight Galaxy Experience Spaces at select cities worldwide.

The pop-up shops will allow users to experience the new flagship Galaxy S24 series and its AI features.

The spaces will open after the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17.

Now that CES 2024 is behind us, Galaxy Unpacked is the next big thing, with the flagship Galaxy S24 series slated to make its debut. But there’s more: Samsung is taking the opportunity to launch a series of Galaxy Experience Spaces to introduce users to the S24’s AI-powered capabilities.

The company announced this week that it’s introducing pop-ups in select cities worldwide to showcase the new S24 series and unveil its Galaxy AI features. These Samsung Experience Spaces will open after the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17. At these spaces, you can visit and get glimpses of Samsung’s latest innovations, particularly how the tech giant is incorporating AI into its products.

“These spaces will give Galaxy fans the first opportunity to see a new era of innovation firsthand, and we can’t wait to see how Galaxy AI will empower people to unleash their potential,” said Stephanie Choi, Samsung’s EVP and head of marketing for mobile business.

The company highlights that all the features that users will preview at the spaces will be made immediately available to them across Galaxy’s newest devices. As visitors navigate through the interactive and immersive zones that occupy the spaces, they will be able to enjoy fan favorites like Nightography, Galaxy gaming, and more.

Samsung further notes that the Experience Spaces will be located in eight cities, including Bangkok, Barcelona, Berlin, Dubai, London, New York, Paris and Seoul. Specific details regarding the venues are listed below.

Bangkok: January 17 – February 14 at Central Ladprao, 1691 Phahonyothin Road, Chatuchak 10900, Thailand

Barcelona: February 15 – February 29 at Plaza Catalunya, L’Eixample, 08002 Barcelona, Spain

Berlin: January 17 – February 14 at Mall of Berlin, Leipziger Platz 12, D-10117 Berlin, Germany

Dubai: January 18 – February 14 at Dubai Mall, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, United Arab Emirates

London: January 17 – February 14 at Westfield White City, 1081 Ariel Way, London W12 7GF, U.K.

New York: January 17 – February 16 at 50 W. 34 St., NY 10001, U.S.

Paris: January 17 – February 14 at Westfield La Defense, 15, Parvis de la Défense, Puteaux 92092, France

Seoul: January 18 – February 12 at Time Square, 15 Yeongjung-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul / Shinsegae Central City, 176 Sinbanpo-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea

It's also worth noting that Samsung has opened up its reserve offers for users in the U.S., allowing people to pre-order the S24 series until January 16 and receive a $50 credit.