Galaxy S23 FE hands-on video leaked ahead of October 4 launch

What you need to know

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S23 FE on October 4.

The launch date was revealed through the Samsung India X account.

The device is fully shown via a hands-on video ahead of the launch.

Samsung has finally revealed the launch date of Galaxy S23 FE, which is set for October 4, According to Samsung India. Ahead of the launch, an early hands-on video has revealed the device in full.

Firstly, the launch date is the latest development revealed by Samsung India's X account through its header image (via GSMArena). Interestingly, the launch date coincides with the Pixel launch event, which is set for the same day.

While it is good to see Samsung finally bringing us the launch date of the Galaxy S23 FE, the device was recently shown off in full through a hands-on video posted to YouTube (via SamMobile). The video was apparently uploaded early last month, showcasing the device in total, which appears to be shot in a retail store.

The video reveals the Galaxy S23 FE from all angles, showcasing a design nearly identical to the Galaxy S23 and in a dark gray colorway. The screen is also displayed in the video, including its fairly thick bezels and the "About phone" page showing the product name.

The Graphite Galaxy S23 FE live hands-on videos!The Graphite colour + Glossy glass back combo actually looks better than I thought, but let's see... pic.twitter.com/AQqk7LVEJ5September 28, 2023 See more

With the device already showing up at retailers, it appears Samsung is prepared for the launch and is set to try and steal some thunder from Google's Pixel launch. The teaser pages of Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Buds FE are already live on Amazon India, giving us an idea of what to expect from the aforementioned devices.

Talks of a possible S23 FE have been going on ever since the flagship Galaxy S23 series launched early this year. There has been quite a bit of interest in a new Fan Edition phone after Samsung decided not to launch an S22 FE for various reasons.

Nonetheless, the upcoming launches for Samsung and Google are just around the corner. We expect to know more about them in the following days.