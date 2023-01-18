Broken Galaxy S22 phones are now easier to fix with Samsung's first-party kits

What you need to know

Samsung has expanded its self-repair program with five new members.

The company now provides genuine repair kits for the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Book Pro line.

Samsung has collaborated with iFixit to allow consumers to gain access to first-party device parts for repairs.

Samsung's launch of its self-repair program last year was a big win for the broader Right to Repair movement, and it has now expanded that initiative to its recent Galaxy phones and laptops.

Starting today, you can purchase first-party components to fix components of Samsung's Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Book Pro lineup on your own, the company announced (opens in new tab). Previously, the program only provided repair parts for the Galaxy S20 and S21 devices, as well as the Galaxy Tab S7 series. The new expansion was made possible by Samsung's collaboration with iFixit, a company that has long advocated putting phone repairs in the hands of consumers.

For the Galaxy Book Pro line, which includes the 15-inch Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360, Samsung will offer genuine battery, display, front and rear cases, fingerprint reader, touchpad, and the rubber feet at the bottom of the laptop. This is the first time the company's laptop line has joined the DIY refurbishment service.

Meanwhile, if you own any of the best Samsung phones, you can now purchase a first-party repair kit to replace broken screens, charging ports, and back glass. Screen and battery assemblies for all three models are also available, with prices starting at $167 (for the vanilla model). You can check the full list of all component prices available for the Galaxy S22 phones and the Book Pro line here (opens in new tab).

The expanded program is a huge leap forward from when it debuted last year. At the time, consumers only had access to limited replacement parts such as back covers, charging ports, and screens for older Samsung models. While not much has changed with the newest additions, Samsung's offering those genuine repair parts for its most recent slate of smartphones and laptops speaks volumes about its commitment to Right to Repair efforts.

That said, it took Samsung a year to expand the program to the S22 series after launching the flagship models. With the Galaxy S23 on the horizon, here's hoping the upcoming devices don't take too long to join the self-repair program.