Samsung Galaxy F23 5G debuts in India, takes the fight to Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11

The Galaxy F23 5G is Samsung’s latest F-series smartphone.

It is based on the Galaxy M23, which was introduced last week.

The phone comes with a Snapdragon 750G chipset, a 50MP main camera, and a massive 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung on March 8 added a new device to its F-series line of budget Android phones. Like other Galaxy F series phones, however, the Galaxy F23 5G isn’t all-new. It is based on the recently launched Galaxy M23.

The Galaxy F23 5G has a 6.6-inch Infinity-U display with FHD+ resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chipset that powers some of the best budget Android phones on the market.

In the camera department, the Galaxy F23 5G has a triple-camera setup on the back. The setup includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. The F23 5G has an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Keeping the lights on is a huge 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast wired charging.

The Galaxy F23 5G runs One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. Samsung has promised that the phone will receive two major OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will be available to purchase in India from March 16 at 12 PM IST via Samsung Shop and Flipkart. It has been priced at ₹17,499 (about $228) for the 4GB/128GB version and ₹18,499 (about $240) for the 6GB/128GB version.

As part of an introductory offer, however, consumers in the country will be able to purchase the 4GB version at just ₹14,999 (about $195) and the 6GB/128GB version at ₹15,999 (about $221).