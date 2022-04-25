Samsung Galaxy A53 and a few budget Galaxy phones pick up ARCore support
The Galaxy Tab A8 also now supports Google's augmented reality platform.
- Google has updated its growing list of devices that support its ARCore platform.
- The list now includes Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G.
- Samsung's budget 5G phones, including the Galaxy A33, F23, M23, and M33, have also gained support for ARCore.
Many Android phones typically gain support for Google's ARCore platform shortly after their market release, and the latest wave of handsets to do so includes Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G and other budget-friendly Galaxy devices.
Google's growing list of devices that support ARCore has been updated. In addition to one of Samsung's best budget Android phones, the list now includes a bunch of Galaxy A Series and M Series models.
The Galaxy F23 5G and the Galaxy Tab A8 have also picked up support for ARCore. Here's the full set of new additions to the list (via Android Police):
- Samsung Galaxy A23
- Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
- Samsung Galaxy M23 5G
- Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
For the uninitiated, ARCore is a software-based augmented reality platform that allows developers to build AR-based experiences for supported devices. This enables users to use AR apps and games regardless of the device they are using.
A device must first be certified by Google for ARCore compatibility. This process takes into account the phone's CPU, camera, and motion sensors to ensure that it is capable of providing a smooth AR experience.
Samsung already has a plethora of handsets that support ARCore, and the new models joining the ARCore fray further expand its presence on the list.
