Exynos 2500 might take its performance up a notch as specs leak

What you need to know

Rumors about the Exynos 2500 suggest the chip may continue to feature the 2400's 10-core structure.

A single Cortex X-5 CPU is rumored to be in the chip, with speeds ranging from 3.2 to 3.3GHz.

Another rumor claims the Exynos 2500 could pick up AMD's RDNA-based Xclipse 950 GPU for even more graphical performance enhancements.

Rumors about Samsung's next in-house chip swirl a week after its Galaxy S24 launch.

According to OreXda on X, the currently dubbed "Exynos 2500" SoC is rumored to continue to utilize the same 10-core architecture as the Exynos 2400 (via SamMobile). Samsung's Exynos 2500 is also speculated to feature the company's "most advanced" chip process and upcoming ARM CPU cores.

For specifications, the chip will allegedly feature a single Cortex-X5 CPU core with speeds ranging from 3.2 to 3.3GHz. The leak adds the chip's three Cortex-A730 cores may clock in anywhere from 2.3 to 2.5GHz.

Two Cortex-A730 and four A520 cores round things out, but those speeds are currently unknown.

The publication adds that the Exynos 2500 may use Samsung Foundry's second-generation 3nm process. This will supposedly usher in better efficiency for the devices that feature it. Additionally, the chip is rumored to feature AMD's RDNA-based Xclipse 950 GPU, which may boost Galaxy device's graphical capabilities over the recent SoC.

Rumors conclude with speculation that Samsung will look to place the Exynos 2500 into its Galaxy S25 series in 2025 for select regions.

X5 MP1 : 3.3GHz~3.2GHzA730 MP3 : 2.5GHz~2.3GHzA730 MP2: ?GHz~?GHzA520 MP4: ?GHz~?GHz https://t.co/FkgK2TNh9uJanuary 21, 2024 See more

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all regions. Meanwhile, the S24 and S24 Plus feature it in the U.S. and China. The smaller siblings feature the Exynos 2400 everywhere else, which was a refreshing comeback for the Korean OEM. The chip provides a 1.7x CPU boost and a 14.7x AI boost compared to the much older Exynos 2200 SoC.

Samsung has additionally improved the speed of the Exynos 2400 quite well while also packing a new NPU into it. However, more intensive testing has yet to be done as there's still a concern about how quickly it builds up heat — which Google's Tensor has struggled with, too.

Despite such advancements, the Exynos 2400 is a bit slower than the SD 8 Gen 3 produced by Qualcomm, meaning Samsung still has some catching up to do. Qualcomm is undoubtedly gearing up to debut the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 sometime in 2024. Leaks about that chip have already surfaced, stating the company may tap TSMC to manufacture it.