A cool new Android gaming phone is launching soon

What you need to know

Nubia has confirmed the launch date for the Red Magic 9 Pro series as November 23.

The company has also tipped off some of the features we can expect to see.

Nubia president Ni Fei shared in a social media post that the gaming-centric series will have “great surprises” in store for its design, performance, battery life and screen.

It seems like only yesterday that Nubia introduced its flagship smartphone series, marked by the Red Magic 8 Pro and 8 Pro Plus models. Now, the China-based company has already confirmed the launch date of its successor.

In a social media post on Weibo, Nubia confirmed that the upcoming Red Magic 9 Pro series will be unveiled on November 23 in China at 2 pm Beijing time (via GSMArena). Until then, the company teased some of the features that we can expect to see on Nubia’s latest line of smartphones.

Nubia president Ni Fei shared in a separate Weibo post that the Red Magic 9 Pro series will have “great surprises” in store for users when it comes to design, performance, battery life, and screen.

For starters, according to a report from Mydrivers, the models — likely powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 — are rumored to be the industry’s first true full-screen device, armed with a new full-screen display chip that will reportedly enhance the display and minimize the effect of the under-display front camera.

The series is also purported to come with a new ICE magic cooling system, which is claimed to be the industry’s first 3D ice-level VC heat dissipation. The device’s new cooling system is expected to lead to greater heat loss efficiency compared with the traditional single-chip VC system or dual-chip VC system.

As we wait for the next iteration of the Red Magic series, it has already made its presence known on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, where it boasts a multi-core score of 5977, coupled with a single-core score of 1596. The device is expected to pack 12GB of RAM and will run on Android 14.

While not much else is known about the configurations of the gaming-centric phone series, we only have to wait 10 more days until we get the full details on the successor to the Red Magic 9 Pro series.