RedMagic 8S Pro teased with boosted Snapdragon chip previously 'for Galaxy' phones

What you need to know

The upcoming RedMagic 8S Pro is set to launch on July 5 in China.

The gaming handset to equip overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at 3.36GHz.

The SoC was earlier exclusive to the Galaxy S23 series.

It looks like the suped-up version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is coming to other Android phones after launching on Galaxy smartphones earlier this year, according to a teaser for an upcoming gaming phone.

The device in question is the RedMagic 8S Pro, which is set to launch on July 5 in China as the mid-year refresh to the RedMagic 8 Pro. The company confirmed as much through its Weibo account (via Android Authority). The 8S Pro will utilize the benefit of overclock speeds of the new chipset featuring up to 3.36GHz instead of 3.2GHz on the standard variant.

(Image credit: RedMagic/ via Weibo)

The SoC was launched as "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy" during the global launch of the Galaxy S23 series, sporting a Prime Cortex-X3 core with higher clock speeds at 3.36GHz. The chip also has a slight boost in GPU performance, which could benefit gaming phones like the RedMagic series. However, regardless of the variant, both SoCs are quite powerful, and the differences in performance are likely pretty minuscule.

Although it was initially meant for flagship phones from Samsung, it is now on the verge of placing itself in other Android phones yet to come, and the RedMagic 8S Pro could be just the start.

Per a recent leak, other OEM makers like Asus, OnePlus, and Xiaomi are expected to equip the new overclocked Snapdragon SoC. OnePlus, for instance, already has a top-tier phone in the pipeline — the OnePlus Fold. It's possible the upgraded chip could power the upcoming foldable.

RedMagic phones, on the other hand, are meant for gaming enthusiasts. It will be interesting to see the RedMagic 8S Pro utilizing the extra performance aspect with the upgraded SoC. It could have a performance boost over its siblings RedMagic 8 Pro, which came with the standard 3.2GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.