Nubia's latest RedMagic gaming phones put your PCs to shame with massive RAM

Nubia has introduced its latest gaming phones with top-of-the-line internals and stellar cooling features.

The RedMagic 8S Pro and 8S Pro Plus have a built-in fan on top of its 3D vapor chamber cooling and graphene heat sink.

Meanwhile, the 8S Pro Plus boasts a monstrous 24GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

Nubia is also offering a Transformers Bumblebee edition for the 8S Pro Plus.

Nubia has unveiled two new models in its gaming-focused RedMagic smartphone lineup, the RedMagic 8S Pro and 8S Pro Plus, with the latter boasting a massive amount of RAM and an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The RedMagic 8S Pro Plus has 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, while the Pro model comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Suffice it to say that the 8S Pro's memory capacity is enough for most people.

Both variants sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 1116 x 2480 resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, like the RedMagic 8 Pro, and is capable of up to 120Hz. There's a 16MP selfie camera that sits under the display, so it shouldn't get in the way of your game.

The touch sampling rate for both models is 960Hz, similar to the RedMagic 8 Pro. The 8S Pro gets its juice from a massive 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, while the Pro Plus includes a smaller 5,000mAh battery with 165W fast charging speed.

Nubia has been churning out smartphone models that don't scream gaming phone quite loudly, as evidenced by the design of the previous RedMagic model and the new RedMagic S lineup. That said, this is still a gaming phone, and Nubia wrapped the phone's back with optimized cooling thanks to the ICE 12 system, which comprises a 3D vapor chamber cooling, a graphene heat sink, and a built-in fan.

As is customary with the leading gaming phones, there's a circular RGB light on the back and capacitive shoulder triggers. The aluminum frame also adds a premium touch to the phone.

The RedMagic 8S Pro is available to preorder today in China and will hit store shelves on July 11 at a base price of 4,000 yuan, or approximately $550. Meanwhile, the 8S Pro Plus starts at 5,500 yuan, or $760, for the 16GB/256GB configuration. You can opt for the 24GB RAM variant if you're willing to spend 7,500 yuan, or approximately $1,035. Both versions are available in Midnight, Platinum, and Aurora colorways.

In addition, there's a RedMagic 8S Pro Plus Bumblebee edition, which costs 6,500 yuan (16GB/512GB configuration). The phones are available in China for the time being, but we can count on Nubia bringing them to global markets in the future.