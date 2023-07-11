Prime Day brings the Pixel 7 Pro deal you've been waiting for

What better way to get in the swing of Prime Day than with a new smartphone? Making things even better, Google's flagship Pixel 7 Pro is being discounted to new lows, saving you almost 30% in the process.

In fact, if you want to make sure that you have enough storage to last you for the next couple of years, the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro is down to just $849, marking the steepest discount we've seen. But even if you already rely on cloud storage and just want a great Prime Day deal on one of the best phones, then you can enjoy discounts on the other two storage configurations.

If you're coming into this wondering why we're big fans of the Pixel 7 Pro, then let's break things down a bit. Google's flagship handset flexes its machine learning and AI prowess thanks to the Tensor G2, paired with an incredible camera experience. Seriously, the pictures that you take with this phone will blow everyone away, regardless of if it's the middle of the day or if you're trying to capture the constellations at night.

The phone sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ display, complete with a variable refresh rate that scales between 10Hz and 120Hz based on what you're looking at. This also helps quite a bit in the battery life department, something that was a big complaint with the Pixel 6 Pro.

Pivoting to software, you're getting the best that Google has to offer, including Material You and Android 14 when it's ready later this year. Plus, you'll enjoy major Android OS releases until 2025, with security updates rolling through until 2027. Seriously, I can't gush enough about this phone, so what're you waiting for?

