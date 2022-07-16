Poll: What upcoming foldable phone are you most interested in?

Foldable smartphones are becoming more and more common as companies continue to improve their hardware. Samsung has been on a mission to put its foldable phones in more pockets, while Motorola has been working on refining its device. That said, there are a few on the way, and we want to know which foldable smartphone you're most interested in.

The Motorola Razr (2022) may be the first to launch among the bunch, given that the company has recently shown off the device. From the images and previous leaks, the device will sport an updated design that more closely resembles Samsung's Galaxy Flip series. It is said to retain its large external display and sport a bigger 120Hz internal display.

The camera system is also reportedly getting an upgrade, with not one but two rear cameras — a 50MP primary and an ultrawide angle sensor.

With the new design and purported Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, Motorola appears to be gearing up to take on Samsung's best foldable phones, including the upcoming models expected to be launched relatively soon.

There have been some rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 4, some good and some not so good. As for the good, the large-screen foldable will reportedly sport slightly wider displays and a thinner chassis, thanks to a new single hinge design. However, in Samsung's desire to launch a thinner foldable, it will reportedly not sport a built-in S Pen slot as many fans hoped.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, there aren't too many notable changes that we've noticed, at least externally. However, the phone is expected to receive a nice bump in battery capacity (3,700mAh) and charging speeds (25W), which isn't too shabby.

Both Samsung foldable are also expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm chip and double their respective max storage sizes.

We threw the Pixel Notepad foldable in there for good measure, but we're not expecting to see this device for some time. Rumors have pointed to Spring 2023, but dates have been moving around as the device reportedly keeps getting delayed. If and when it does launch, it will likely sport a Tensor chipset, a high refresh rate display, and 12MP cameras.

