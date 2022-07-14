The next Motorola Razr gets shown off, showcasing its new design

What you need to know

Motorola Razr (2022) has been spotted out in the wild.

The hands-on from Lenovo showcases Razr's new redesign, including a more prominent internal display.

As suggested in earlier reports, the alleged foldable device will have a bigger cover display.

The Motorola Razr (2022) — aka Razr 3 — is the most anticipated device from the Lenovo-owned company, which is yet to be unleashed in the global markets. It will be the third generation of foldable devices from the company after skipping out on releasing a new model in 2021. The company has been slowly teasing the device, but it appears we may be close to an official launch.

Meanwhile, an official from the parent company Lenovo might have given the world a first look at the Motorola Razr (2022). Lenovo Mobile China's GM Chen Jin showed off the foldable device's third iteration at an event on the home ground, spotted by GSMArena (via Weibo).

(Image credit: Weibo)

The captured images of Jin holding the alleged Razr (2022) show off the device folded and unfolded. Though the images appear blurry, the latter suggests a more prominent screen with rounded corners. Motorola seems to have seriously worked on reducing the chin this time on the Razr.

Another accompanying video of the Motorola Razr (2022) has been posted on the Chinese social media site Weibo. It seemingly showcases the new large cover display, the dual primary cameras, and a new hinge with Motorola branding.

(Image credit: Weibo)

Returning to the earlier reports, which suggest Razr (2022) (codename Maven) could bring significant improvements to both the screens from the previous models. When folded, the new Razr greets users with a new bigger cover display that can give you a glance at notifications, next to showcasing time, and so on.

The cover display approach here appears to be borrowed from last year's widely popular Galaxy Z Flip 3 design. It could measure nearly 3-inches, whereas the internal screen is likely to measure 6.7-inches. Both displays are up from 2.7-inches and 6.2-inches, respectively. The primary display is said to be utilizing an improved of 120Hz refresh rate.

We recently saw reports suggesting Motorola Razr 3 opt for a 2800mAh battery, which is comparatively small compared to the Z Flip 3. The other notable specifications of the alleged Razr (2022) could include dual rear cameras featuring a 50MP 1/1.5-inch primary sensor next to a 13MP ultrawide sensor and a 32MP front camera.

Furthermore, the foldable device will likely opt for a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that simultaneously acts as the power button. Lastly, the Motorola Razr (2022) is said to be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Considering the alleged specs of the upcoming Razr (2022), the device could be one of the best foldable phones this year. That said, Samsung's next generation of foldable devices is over the horizon to provide stiff competition.