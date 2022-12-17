Poll: Which Android phone brand made the biggest impression in 2022?

The year is coming to an end, which means we're already getting a look at the Android phones for 2023. But as we look forward to next year's phones, we want to take a look back at 2022 and the Android phone brands that may have made big impressions on you, our readers.

It's been a busy year for Android OEMs. Samsung continues to dominate the space by launching a phone a just about every price point, including its latest foldable phones. It has also managed to push out Android 13 to a large portion of its current and past devices before we even hit 2023, which is quite impressive.



Motorola finally launched a competitive foldable phone with the Razr 2022 while also being the first to bring a phone to the market with a 200MP camera. Motorola also dominated the mid-range and budget phone segment with some great devices and even improved its software update promise.



Xiaomi also gave us a 200MP camera phone and managed to surprise us with a very cool concept device with a lens attachment for higher-quality images. We've seen some impressive devices and quite a few foldable phones from OEMs, including Xiaomi and OPPO, both of which seem to have a shot at challenging Samsung with gorgeous designs and high-end specs.



Meanwhile, Google expanded its ecosystem with its first smartwatch, premium earbuds, and the announcement of the Pixel Tablet, although we won't see the latter until 2023. It also gave its affordable Pixel 6a some impressive flagship chops with an updated design and the latest Tensor chipset.



OnePlus continues to raise the bar on its phones with faster charging speeds and impressive specs at relatively competitive prices. Meanwhile, ASUS dominated the small phone segment with the Zenfone 9 and gaming phones with the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate.



Nothing made quite a splash with its first smartphone; the mid-range yet rather unique Nothing Phone (1) and its light-up Glyph interface. As first impressions go, that's not bad.

Of course, there are tons of Android OEMs out there and many reasons why they may have made a big impression on you in 2022. We'd love to hear your reasons in the poll comments or on Twitter and Facebook.