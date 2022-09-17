Poll: How much storage does your current smartphone have?

When it comes to purchasing a smartphone, there are quite a few things to take into consideration. Aside from display size, RAM, and color, storage size is one of the most critical aspects of buying a phone. These days, there are quite a few sizes to choose from, especially as smartphones become more capable.

With that, we want to know how much storage your current smartphone is holding.

For whatever reason, many higher-end smartphones these days, like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, don't offer expandable storage, likely so OEMs can use that space for other components (although it's likely so we can spend money on higher storage configurations). This can make it a tough choice for some, particularly when cost is involved. Moving up a storage size can shoot the price up as much as $200, and many of the best Android phones already cost a pretty penny.

That said, with camera technology improving and app sizes growing larger each year, storage needs are evolving. Of course, cloud storage is an option, but that's also an additional monthly cost for many solutions.

There are some exceptions for high-end phones that still have microSD card slots. Sony's phones are often built for creators, so having a slot is important, and you'll find one on phones like the new Xperia 1 IV. Even the Galaxy S10+ from years ago had up to a whopping 1TB of storage with a memory card slot in case that wasn't enough.

Still, microSD cards are supported mainly on budget Android phones these days, mainly due to the fact that these devices hold lower storage amounts than their flagship counterparts. However, these phones are often cheap enough that it makes it easier to splurge on any of the best microSD cards.

Drop a comment on our Twitter or Facebook account and let us know what you're smartphone is packing and whether or not you wish you had opted for more.