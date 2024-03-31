Next POCO smartphone could draw its power from a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

What you need to know

POCO's next release, the POCO F6, is rumored to include the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, positioning it as a strong competitor among Android phones this year.

Xiaomi's confirmation of a device powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC aligns with rumors suggesting it will be the POCO F6, offering flagship-like performance at a lower cost.

Camera details for the POCO F6 hint at a 50MP Sony sensor for the main camera and an 8MP Sony ultra-wide lens.

A new leak has shed light on the specs of POCO's next flagship model, boasting a mighty processor, and it's shaping up to be a solid contender for the leading Android phones this year.

POCO is presumably getting ready to roll out its next F-series phone, the POCO F6. Rumor has it that this device might also debut as a new Redmi Note model, possibly called the Redmi Note 13 Turbo in China.

Xiaomi previously confirmed that it will release a device powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, and a new report from Android Headlines suggests this model is the POCO F6.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 might not match the raw power of the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but it's pretty close and comes at a lower cost for OEMs. Considering POCO's strong emphasis on budget-friendly options, this choice shouldn't come as a big surprise.

The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro is the first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, hitting store shelves in China not too long ago. POCO's global executive David Liu recently shared via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that a global edition of the Civi 4 Pro will also pack the same processor. This adds weight to the latest rumor about the processor for the upcoming POCO F6.

This won't be POCO's first rodeo with slapping a top-tier processor onto its phones. The Chinese brand has a history of equipping its phones with top-tier chipsets, as seen with the POCO F5 Pro's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, while the standard POCO F5 had the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2.

However, it's still up in the air whether we'll see a Pro edition of the POCO F6 series running on the beefier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Turning our attention to the rear of the phone, the main camera is said to sport a 50MP Sony sensor, accompanied by an 8MP Sony ultra-wide lens. There's talk of a third camera, similar to the macro lens in the Poco F5, but details on that for the F6 are still under wraps.

The global launch of the POCO F6 is expected to take place in April or May, following the introduction of its Redmi counterpart in China, expected in early April.