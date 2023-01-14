The Oppo Find X5 successor may have a massive camera bump

What you need to know

A handful of live images of the Oppo Find X6 have appeared online.

The unofficial pictures reveal a massive camera bump on the back.

The leaked photos also give us a good look at the phone's punch-hole cutout for its selfie camera and its curved screen.

Oppo's next-generation flagship phone series may have a huge difference from its predecessor in one key design element, if a slew of live images that leaked online are to be believed.

Unofficial real-world photos of a supposed Oppo Find X6 prototype have been leaked and shared on Weibo, giving us our best look yet at the upcoming device (via GSMArena (opens in new tab)). The pictures reveal a massive rear camera island that occupies a large portion of the back panel.

The images give us some Xiaomi 12S Ultra vibes owing to the humongous camera bump on the back, although Xiaomi's 2022 flagship phone had a circular camera shape. In the case of the Find X6, the camera module extends near the middle of the phone's vertical plane. As a result, the device tilts at a significant angle when laid down on a flat surface.

It also looks like the upcoming model's front camera will be housed in a center-aligned hole-punch cutout. In contrast, the Oppo Find X5's selfie snapper was placed in a left-aligned punch-hole cutout.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @WHYLAB / Weibo) (Image credit: @WHYLAB / Weibo)

Oppo could boast Hasselblad color fine-tuning for the Find X6's shooters, as per previous rumors. The company is likely to pair that with its proprietary MariSilicon X NPU for image processing, which will potentially give some of the best Android camera phones a run for their money.

There are no official details yet about the phone's camera specs, but seeing as its camera module is likely to take up a lot of space, Oppo may be cooking up a huge upgrade for the rear shooter. Earlier rumors suggested that the Find X6 (and its Pro sibling) would feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor along with 50MP ultrawide and 50MP telephoto cameras. If accurate, this will mark a significant upgrade from the previous model, which only had a 13MP telephoto camera.

It's not clear yet when Oppo will launch the Find X6 series, but MySmartPrice (opens in new tab) speculates that a February or March debut is in the cards.