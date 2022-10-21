Oppo's rumored Find N2 and flip phone may compete with Samsung's foldable devices

What you need to know

Rumored specs of Oppo's next-gen Find N2 and first-ever flip phone have emerged online.

The Find N2 will supposedly include a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 120Hz AMOLED screen.

There's no word on whether Oppo's rumored foldable phones will become available outside of China.

Oppo may be doubling down on its efforts to take on Samsung in the foldable smartphone segment, as new rumors have spilled the beans on its next-generation folding devices. The latest tip suggests that the phones' specs may put them on a par with the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lines.

The specs leaks are thanks to Digital Chat Station (opens in new tab) (via GSMArena (opens in new tab)). According to the leaker, the Oppo Find N2 will have the same display specs as the previous generation. This means it could sport a 7.1-inch LTPO AMOLED folding screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, the rumored device will likely see improvements in other areas. The leak says that it will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor like many of the best Android phones, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The new rumor also backs up a previous leak by Pricebaba. If this is accurate, the phone will be a major step up from the Oppo Find N, which features a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The Find N2 is also tipped to pack a 4,520mAh battery, which is ever so slightly larger than the 4500mAh unit found in last year's model. Rumor has it that the phone is currently in production, and it's said to ship in black, white, and green colors with a faux leather back.

Previously, Digital Chat Station (opens in new tab) also leaked Oppo's first ever clamshell foldable phone. It will supposedly have a 6.8-inch folding display and a 3.26-inch external screen. This suggests that its external display will be bigger than the 1.9-inch external screen found on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

We also have details about the flip phone's cameras. According to the leak, this device will come with a 50MP main sensor featuring a Sony IMX766 and an 8MP ultrawide camera with Sony's IMX355 sensor. Meanwhile, the front camera is said to be a 32MP sensor powered by Sony's IMX709.

While both rumored phones sound impressive on paper, it remains unclear whether OPPO will launch them outside of China. At the very least, the company is unlikely to release its next foldable devices in the United States, where it doesn't sell smartphones. But these handsets may find their way to Europe and other non-Chinese markets in any case.