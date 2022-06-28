OPPO brings a new AR Experience booth to Wimbledon 2022

What you need to know

OPPO brings a new AR experience booth at Wimbledon 2022.

It aims to bring the dynamic history of the tournament through Augmented Reality.

It uses CybeReal 2.0, and fans can experience iconic stars and the moments across time at the new AR booth.

Marking its fourth-year partnership with Wimbledon, OPPO has introduced a new AR experience to glorify the tournament. Under the 'Inspiration Ahead' banner, OPPO commemorates 100 years of the Center Court at Wimbledon 2022 with the new AR experiencing booth. It also showcases the company's CyberReal 2.0 technology of its latest flagship and one of the best Android phones — the OPPO Find X5 Pro.

The new booth is at the Center Court, where visitors can experience iconic tennis star players from the past, including the dynamic history of Wimbledon — through AR. It also involves precious moments from the history that made the tournament what it is now — a conglomeration of the latest and greatest games of all time.

The AR experience is backed by OPPO's CybeReal 2.0 technology, which has the ability to reconstruct large-scale and dynamically complex environments, the company mentioned in a press release (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: OPPO)

CybeReal 2.0 further uses the company's in-house developed spatial computing and localization advancements to meld the gaps between physical and virtual worlds and give users a memorable AR experience. OPPO says the CybeReal 2.0 can also deliver accurate positioning next to orientation for physical environments while consuming less power with devices like OPPO Find X5 Pro, for instance.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

For its users, to provide an experience and an ability to revisit their memories, OPPO is gearing up with Inspiration Ahead, a newer brand proposition, and calls itself a relative technological leap in imaging capabilities.