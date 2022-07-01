OnePlus's challenger to the Nothing phone (1) launches in India

What you need to know

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G made its debut in the Indian market.

It is powered by Dimensity 1300 and comes with Sony's flagship sensor.

The device costs significantly less in India than in the U.K.

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with 80W SUPERVOOC charging tech.

After its recent debut in the European region, the OnePlus Nord 2T made its way to the Indian market. The device comes as a successor to the OnePlus Nord 2. It brings some nifty upgrades like a new Dimensity 1300 SoC and a flagship sensor to the higher mid-range segment. The pricing significantly varies in both markets for the base variant. The device in India costs ₹28,999 ($367), and it's priced at £369 ($446) in the U.K.

The 5G-touted OnePlus Nord 2T has a 6.43-inches AMOLED display. It also keeps the 90Hz refresh rate, like the Nord 2. It's an HDR10+ certified display that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The device utilizes an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. On the outside, the design looks identical to the predecessor; merely, you'll see a significantly large camera module this time.

The Nord 2, with its Dimensity 1200 SoC, made its way to one of the best mid-range smartphones you can buy. And the new Nord 2T aims to perform better with the Dimensity 1300 processor from MediaTek. It is the latest mid-range system on a chip that aims to bring flagship performance to the segment. The new SoC touts to perform better in connectivity, efficiency, and thermal performance than the previous iteration. For graphics, it utilizes ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

The OnePlus Nord 2T ships with Android-12-based OxygenOS 12. The device sports up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB (UFS 3.1) of built-in storage. To light things up, the device has a mediocre 4500mAh battery, a dual-cell one. It supports the company's 80W SUPERVOOC charging. It gives users a day's worth of power in just 15-minutes.

For optics, there is a triple camera system featuring a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, followed by a 2MP monochrome lens. On the front, the Nord 2T relies on a 32MP Sony IMX615 lens for selfies. There is EIS support here, and it can shoot up to 1080p at 30fps. For video, the rear cameras go up to 4K at 30fps.

The connectivity options on the device include supporting up to 11 5G bands (SA & NSA combined). It has Wi-Fi 6, NFC, support for Bluetooth 5.2 and aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, and AAC codecs.

Lastly, the OnePlus Nord 2T has two colorways up its sleeve featuring Gray Shadow and Jade Fog. The company is providing its famous Sandstone cover for protection to soothe its fans.

As stated it starts at Rs 28,999(~$367) for the base variant (8GB+128GB), and the larger 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs 33,999(~$431). The OnePlus Nord 2T sale is slated for July 5th in India.