OnePlus Open still missing Android 14 as its January update rolls out

What you need to know

OnePlus Open has started receiving the January 2024 security patch and several fixes.

OnePlus aims to solve some frustrating touch control problems users have faced and improve the device's overall system stability.

There's no word yet on the OnePlus Open's Android 14 stable update, however, the company recently began Open Beta 2 for the software in India.

OnePlus Open users are waking up to a new software update as the foldable picks up a late January patch.

As spotted by a user on the OnePlus Open subreddit, the update bears version number CPH2551_13.2.0.301 with a 459MB download size. The software update contains the latest January 2024 security patch and several fixes. One such fix involves "improvements" to the foldable's touch control experience," according to the patch notes.

This appeared to be a pain point for users as comments discussed the difficulty some faced, such as repeatedly tapping on their display to get the device to cooperate. Additionally, the Chinese OEM states "You can now drag to replace the current app with a new one in a three-way split view."

The remaining fixes are as follows:

Improves System Stability

Fixes a display issue that might occur in Quick Settings

The Background stream feature in the Smart Sidebar has been removed

Improves the Stability of network connections

Improves camera performance for a better user experience

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Google detailed five "High" priority framework fixes and five "High" priority system fixes that users can expect for January in its changelog.

The user on Reddit states they are in the U.K., so it seems the update is beginning to make its rounds in Europe. Owners of the OnePlus Open in other regions should start seeing the update as we go through the week.

The foldable should download automatically, but if you're curious, you can manually check and initiate its download by heading into Settings > About device > OxygenOS > Check for update.

The update is bitter-sweet as users eagerly await OxygenOS 14 (Android 14) for the foldable. The company debuted its latest operating system toward the end of September, packed with several new user additions. A few features include new ringtone sounds and "Fluid Cloud," which changes notification bubbles in the status bar.

It's unclear how long users will have to wait before the Android 14 appears for the OnePlus Open. However, the company detailed that OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 2 has recently started for testers in India. So, it may be a few extra weeks before we receive another update on the software's stable rollout status.