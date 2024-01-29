OnePlus launches a new Nord phone for select regions

What you need to know

OnePlus Nord N30 SE goes official, featuring a Dimensity 6020 SoC underneath.

It comes in a sole 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant.

The device ships with Android 13 and is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

After wrapping up the global OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R launches, the company has silently launched a new phone catered to its entry-level segment, the OnePlus Nord series.

The company now has a new Nord phone, dubbed the OnePlus Nord 30 SE, which is listed in several regions and was initially spotted by Android Authority. The device is a toned-down version of the OnePlus Nord 30 launched last year. The Nord 30 SE has been listed on the OnePlus global website next to UAE and other select regions.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The latest Nord 30 SE carries the regular Nord 30's design language regarding display and other prominent specs. For instance, both have a 6.72-inch LCD featuring full HD+ resolution. Unlike the regular Nord 30, which opted for a Qualcomm chipset, the SE version comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC aided by a mere 4GB RAM coupled with 128GB of onboard storage. The device further ships out of the box with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1.

The Nord 30 SE relies on a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera for optics. Additionally, it depends on an 8MP selfie shooter held in the punch hole cutout on the front. Both primary and front cameras can record 1080p videos at 30fps. The device draws power from a 5000mAh battery capacity backed by OnePlus' 33W SuperVOOC charging. The connectivity options include dual SIM, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

While the Nord 30 SE is spotted in the OnePlus listing, the company has yet to disclose the global pricing for markets including the U.S. and the U.K. However, in UAE, the device is listed for AED 599 (~$163) (via GSMArena), making it one of the notable budget Android smartphones to consider. The Nord 30 SE will be shipping in Cyan Sparkle and Black Satin colorways.