OnePlus announces the Nord N30 5G for the US, bringing some impressive specs for $299

What you need to know

OnePlus launches the Nord N30 5G in Chromatic Grey with a 6.72-inch, 120Hz refresh rate display.

The rear triple camera array features a 108MP main lens with 3x lossless zoom.

The device contains a 5,000mAh battery with 50W SUPERVOOC fast charging to gain a full day's worth of power in thirty minutes.

The Nord N30 5G is available for preorders beginning at $299.

As we get the ball rolling in June, OnePlus revealed its latest device, the Nord N30 5G, for the North American market. The OnePlus Nord N30 is running with the tagline "Larger than Life" as the phone enjoys a large 6.72-inch LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate display.

OnePlus states the latest device should feel smooth in your hand along with clean, flat edges. The company has also put in work to minimalize the N30 5G's camera bump on the back.

The Nord N30 5G offers users the experience of a 108MP main shooter with 3x lossless zoom as part of its rear triple camera array. The company says the camera featured on the back of the phone utilizes 9-in-1 pixel binning tech "that absorbs more light for brighter, more colorful images." Potential new consumers can enjoy playing around with capturing 720p, 120fps slow-motion videos, too.

When the tunes are just too good to keep to yourself, the Nord N30 5G's DualStereo Speakers take sound to another level with its 200% Ultra Volume Mode. OnePlus states consumers should find no sound distortion and no buzzing as their phone turns into the party's newfound sound system.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Internally, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G shows its strength with the Snapdragon 695 mobile platform. While not the newest mid-range chipset, it's built on an efficient 6nm process and has proven to perform pretty well in many of the best cheap Android phones.

When you're out and about, you'll have some peace of mind with the 5,000mAh battery, which supports 50W SUPERVOOC fast charging capabilities. According to OnePlus, this means your device should fully charge in thirty minutes. Furthermore, the device takes advantage of OnePlus' Battery Health Engine technology to help increase the longevity of your battery and prevent overcharging.

Expandable storage is a little hit or miss nowadays, with many phones opting to go without it. The OnePlus Nord N30 5G can handle expandable storage of up to 1TB. The device itself contains 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for your photos, videos, and favorite apps.

Lastly, consumers looking to get their hands on the N30 5G will find the OxygenOS 13.1 software, based on Android 13.

OnePlus has opened preorders for the new Nord N30 5G in North America, starting at just $299. The device is featured in one color, Chromatic Grey, and users can also take advantage of a unique gift offer with the device. Those ordering the phone can choose to receive the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 in Thunder Gray or Lightning White, as well.

Pre-Order your #OnePlusNordN30 5G, get a FREE pair of #OnePlusNordBuds2 worth $59! Be ready to pair them up, tune in, and #GetInTheGroove. https://t.co/XcCPCj8zlv pic.twitter.com/WNEevs4NiQJune 5, 2023 See more