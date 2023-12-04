OnePlus Open snags a new OxygenOS update with no sign of Android 14

What you need to know

The OnePlus Open is starting to receive its December update (OxygenOS 13.2), which includes the November 2023 security patch.

The company is also correcting an odd blank screen bug that plagues the foldable whenever viewing images.

When in Photo mode, users can now set a specific exposure level for the OnePlus Open's camera.

Still no word on when OxygenOS 14 (Android 14) will arrive for the device.

As December gets underway, OnePlus is rolling out a software patch for its first foldable phone. The patch, detailed on the community forum, states that OnePlus Open owners will soon download firmware version EX01. The update improves the system by updating users to the November 2023 security patch.

Google's release notes for last month's update showed six "High" priority system fixes included, with one "Critical" problem solved. For the display, OnePlus aims to fix the problem with an occasional blank screen for the Open when viewing images.

The foldable's camera will now let users set a specific exposure level when interacting with Photo mode.

The rest of the changelog is as follows:

Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections

Improves the stability of network connections

Improves system stability

Improves system performance

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

This Oxygen OS 13.2-based update should make its rounds to devices as we progress through the week. Your OnePlus Open should automatically download it, but if you're curious, you can manually check by heading into Settings > About device > OxygenOS > Check for update.

The unfortunate side to this update is that it's not OxygenOS 14 (Android 14). OnePlus debuted its latest major OS skin back in September, along with quite a few new additions users will receive once downloaded. Since then, the company's flagship OnePlus 11 received the update, which offers an interesting take on Apple's Dynamic Island function.

Another OnePlus flagship received its Android 14 treatment at the beginning of December, leaving questions regarding the OnePlus Open. The company didn't include its foldable in its OxygenOS 14 roadmap for the final few months of 2023, and it's becoming increasingly less likely it will grab the update before the new year.

As always, things can change, and we will continue to monitor how OnePlus progresses.