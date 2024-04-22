OnePlus Ace 3 Pro details leak, could launch as the OnePlus 12T later this year
If the company chooses to bring the OnePlus 12T this year, it could possibly be revamped Ace 3 Pro.
What you need to know
- Tipster Digital Chat Station has new information about an upcoming flagship phone from OnePlus.
- The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro likely to ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood, and a 50MP primary camera.
- The device will likely be revamped as the OnePlus 12T, if the company chooses to bring it to the global market.
The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is the next anticipated smartphone from the company after it launched the Ace 3 and Ace 3V in March this year. While the launch details are yet to be determined, new information from the prolific tipster reveals what to expect from the next handset from OnePlus for the Chinese region.
According to the tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the upcoming OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be a performance-driven flagship Android phone from the company featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC underneath coupled with at least 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.
The device will also have a metal frame sandwiched between a 1.5K curved screen and a glass body texture featuring a new coating process, the tipster notes. The other parameters include a 50MP primary camera, presumably the same one we saw early this year on the OnePlus 12, and a telephoto lens that may have 2x zoom. Digital Chat Station further hints at a significant battery capacity bump over the previous one.
The new Pro device will be coming as the successor to the Ace 2 Pro from last year. Similar to previous models, last year's variant was exclusive to the Chinese market. However, the first Ace Pro was rebranded as the OnePlus 10T for the global market, while the company chose to skip the next iteration (OnePlus 11T) for the global market last year.
If the company releases the OnePlus 12T this year, it will presumably be a rebranded Ace 3 Pro. While the launch is still speculative at this point, per the previous model launch time frame, we can expect the device to see the light of day sometime this fall in the Chinese region, followed by a global debut if the company chooses to launch so.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Vishnu works as a freelance News Writer for Android Central. For the past four years, he's been writing about consumer technology, primarily involving smartphones, laptops, and every other gizmo connected to the Internet. When he is away from keyboard, you can see him going on a long drive or chilling on a couch binge-watching some crime series.