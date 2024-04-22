OnePlus Ace 3 Pro details leak, could launch as the OnePlus 12T later this year

What you need to know

Tipster Digital Chat Station has new information about an upcoming flagship phone from OnePlus.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro likely to ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood, and a 50MP primary camera.

The device will likely be revamped as the OnePlus 12T, if the company chooses to bring it to the global market.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is the next anticipated smartphone from the company after it launched the Ace 3 and Ace 3V in March this year. While the launch details are yet to be determined, new information from the prolific tipster reveals what to expect from the next handset from OnePlus for the Chinese region.

According to the tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the upcoming OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be a performance-driven flagship Android phone from the company featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC underneath coupled with at least 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

(Image credit: Weibo via 91mobiles)

The device will also have a metal frame sandwiched between a 1.5K curved screen and a glass body texture featuring a new coating process, the tipster notes. The other parameters include a 50MP primary camera, presumably the same one we saw early this year on the OnePlus 12, and a telephoto lens that may have 2x zoom. Digital Chat Station further hints at a significant battery capacity bump over the previous one.

The new Pro device will be coming as the successor to the Ace 2 Pro from last year. Similar to previous models, last year's variant was exclusive to the Chinese market. However, the first Ace Pro was rebranded as the OnePlus 10T for the global market, while the company chose to skip the next iteration (OnePlus 11T) for the global market last year.

If the company releases the OnePlus 12T this year, it will presumably be a rebranded Ace 3 Pro. While the launch is still speculative at this point, per the previous model launch time frame, we can expect the device to see the light of day sometime this fall in the Chinese region, followed by a global debut if the company chooses to launch so.