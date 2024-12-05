OnePlus 13R leak suggests camera upgrades alongside new flagship chipset

What you need to know

OnePlus 13R is the next premium handset from the company that is launching next to the OnePlus 13 global release next year.

A new leak regarding the handset has revealed some of the specifications of it including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The OnePlus 13R to carry a similar display as the predecessor and the camera department should see improvements.

We recently learned that OnePlus 13 will launch globally as early as the first month of the first quarter of 2025. The device is believed to be accompanied by a sibling, OnePlus 13R, the specifications of which have now surfaced online.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, widely known as OnLeaks, has partnered with 91mobiles to share the specifications of the OnePlus 12R’s successor for 2025. Like the predecessor, the OnePlus 13R will also carry the same 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate screen, and the tipster notes that improvements to the display can be seen in terms of peak brightness.

Hey #FutureSquad! Today, I have the very complete specs sheet of the upcoming #OnePlus13R to share with you!😏This one comes on behalf of @91mobiles 👉🏻 https://t.co/7nR9Z4fbZi pic.twitter.com/MHB4z72dSSDecember 3, 2024

Underneath, the device is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the flagship SoC that powers all major Android phones. This approach is similar to that of the OnePlus 12R, which was equipped with last year’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The battery capacity is also likely to remain the same as the previous iteration; however, the charging speeds appear to take a slight hit as the OnePlus 13R is likely to support 80W fast charging instead of 100W.

The device is further tipped to include at least 12GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage, and a triple camera system, which may now have two 50MP sensors and an 8MP camera. For selfies, the device will rely on a 16MP sensor. The device should ship with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 out of the box.

The other parameters will include Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. A new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, like the one seen on the OnePlus 13 China variant, would have been a great addition instead of the good old optical sensor.

Overall, the device is expected to be shorter, lighter, and thinner than the OnePlus 12R, with an expected 161.72 x 75.77 x 8.02mm size.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, OnePlus is gearing up for the OnePlus Ace 5 launch in China, which will most likely be dubbed the OnePlus 13R for the global markets. We might get more details about the latter when we see the Ace 5’s launch in China.