OnePlus 10T unboxing video shows off the phone ahead of its official launch

What you need to know

A reviewer posted an unboxing video of the OnePlus 10T a day early.

The phone, in Moonstone Black, comes with a 160W charging adapter, USB C-to-C cable, and a USB C-to-A adapter.

The OnePlus launch event for the 10T is set for August 3.

The OnePlus 10T isn't slated to drop until August 3, but an unboxing video has jumped the gun.

The YouTube video titled "Embargos are overrated" was posted by NTFTW (via GSMArena). Quite the literal title, seeing as the new OnePlus device doesn't officially launch itself until tomorrow. However, the package and everything within it is a reviewer's kit per GSMArena. The package also included additional goodies for the reviewer to test different aspects of the OnePlus 10T.

The early reviewer got their hands on the Moonstone Black device for the video — a Jade Green option will also be available to consumers once it releases. As the package unfolded, it appears consumers will find a charger with a 160W adapter, a USB C-to-C cable, and a USB C-to-A adapter.

While the OnePlus 10T comes with a 160W charging adapter, OnePlus recently explained that it will charge at a max of 150W in most regions. However, in the U.S., it will only charge at 125W due to outlet limitations. The reviewer does say the 10T has faster wired charging when compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, it does lack wireless charging capabilities and has a slightly lower battery capacity at 4,800mAh.

The OnePlus 10T could be quite the shake-up for the best Android phones available, seeing as it will utilize Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. We know the new phone will launch alongside OxygenOS 13, based on the upcoming Android 13 software. It will likely be among the first OnePlus phones to receive the latest update once it's available.

The upcoming device will also not feature its alert slider nor a Hasselblad camera. According to OnePlus, removing the alert slider from the 10T allowed them to explore and improve the technologies within the phone for its users. The decision to do away with the Hasselblad camera was so the company could flirt with a more attractive price for the new device.

The OnePlus 10T will launch (opens in new tab) on August 3, where we'll get the complete (official) picture of the new device.