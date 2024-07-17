One of our favorite cheap Android phones is 23% OFF during Amazon Prime Day

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is a feature-packed smartphone that gives you a whole lot of bang for your buck(s), even at its usual retail price of $299.99. However, if you buy one during Amazon's Prime Day sale, you can snag a 23% discount that'll bring the price down to just $229.99. That's quite a deal!

OnePlus Nord N30 5G: $299.99 $229.99 at Amazon Discounted by 23% during Amazon's Prime Day sale, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G comes with a plethora of practical features, many of which are absent even in much pricier smartphones. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and 8GB of RAM, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is capable enough of handling everyday usage tasks without any issues. It comes with a triple-lens rear camera setup and runs Android 13 (with OxygenOS 13.2) out of the box. You get multi-band 5G support, stereo speakers, and even a 3.5mm audio port. The smartphone sports a 5,000mAh battery that can be juiced up in little to no time with the bundled 50W ultra-fast charger.

✅Recommended if: you want an affordable smartphone with practical features like a microSD expansion slot, a 3.5mm audio port, and ultra-fast charging.

❌Skip this deal if: you play a lot of games on your smartphone, and value things like camera quality and decent software support.

Whenever we talk about OnePlus, the term 'flagship killer' often comes to mind. That's all well and good, but the brand's line-up includes a wide range of smartphones (among other products) catering to all price segments. One of them is the OnePlus Nord N30 5G, which still remains one of the best Android phones under $300 available in the market, despite being a year old at this point.

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G comes with a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen having a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset with 8GB of RAM, which Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich found to be decent enough for handling everyday tasks in his review, although the gaming performance was a bit underwhelming. The smartphone features 128GB of internal storage, and there's a microSD expansion slot as well.

When it comes to connectivity and I/O, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G doesn't disappoint. As the name suggests, you get solid multi-band 5G support for all major carriers. The smartphone also includes stereo speakers, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio port. Backing up the whole package is a 5,000mAh battery that can be juiced up in little to no time, all thanks to ultra-fast 50W charging support.

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G has a few shortcomings as well. It runs Android 13 (with OxygenOS 13.2 overlaid on top) out of the box and will just get one OS update. Also, only the main sensor of its triple-lens primary camera setup is usable. However, for a smartphone that offers so much value, these issues don't really matter.