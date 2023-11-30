Midrange Nothing Phone 2a rumored as alleged specs and images leak

What you need to know

The Nothing Phone 2a has leaked, proposing a device with a 6.7-inch display, a 50MP primary lens, and a 4,950mAh battery.

With model number AIN142, the Phone 2a will supposedly be a midrange entry for Nothing, but aspects like its SoC are still unknown.

The device will allegedly run Nothing OS 2.5 (Android 14), which is currently in its second beta on the flagship Phone 2.

Nothing might be working on another smartphone but as a new midrange addition to its lineup. The latest leaks stem from Sanju Choudhary on X, who states the company is working on a "Nothing Phone 2a" (via Android Authority). Allegedly, the device could land on the market sporting a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. The front may feature a centered 16MP selfie camera while the back holds a 50MP primary lens with OIS (optical image stabilization).

Internally, the supposed Nothing Phone 2a will contain a 4,920mAh battery. The leaks end by highlighting the potential for Nothing OS 2.5 out of the box.

(Image credit: Sanju Choudhary / X)

This limited view of its purported specifications comes after a previous leak on X, which states the Nothing Phone 2a is labeled as model number AIN142 internally.

The strange thing about these rumors is the image featured in the "About Phone" settings page. It gives strong callbacks to the previously used Glyph Lighting array used for the Nothing Phone 1 as opposed to the updated variant on the Phone 2. However, the rumored phone mirrors the current-gen device in other areas, such as its 6.7-inch display and centered selfie camera. Additionally, the Phone 2a leaks suggest a battery size that is 250mAh larger than the Phone 2.

The Phone 2 also arrived sporting the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, placing it as a lower-cost flagship with a $599 price tag. However, considering the rumored follow-up phone is labeled as the "2a," it'd make sense if it was priced slightly lower than the Phone 2 — although, there isn't much information to base this on.

We can use Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a as an example. The latter entered with a price of around $100 lower than the base model for the flagship series. Nothing could follow a similar trend if this company intends to follow suit with another midrange launch.

With a few key aspects still unclear, it's best to move forward with caution surrounding a possible Nothing Phone 2a.