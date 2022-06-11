The Nothing phone (1) might charge faster than many Samsung phones

What you need to know

Certification for a Nothing branded charger has been spotted online.

The certification shows a charger that will output at 45W, suggesting the supported charging speed of the first Nothing phone.

It's not clear if the phone will launch with a charger in the box as more companies abandon the practice.

The Nothing phone (1) and Nothing OS will be fully unveiled on July 12.

Carl Pei's Nothing has been fairly tight-lipped about its upcoming smartphone, leaving the internet to try and put things together in the lead-up to the Nothing phone (1) launch next month. However, new information may have spilled the beans on its supported charging speed.

91Mobiles spotted a TUV certification for a Nothing branded charging device. There will be three different models, likely regional variants, with a supported output of 45W. The charger also appears to support PPS, which is a good sign for charging other devices like Samsung phones.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles )

The certification suggests that the Nothing phone (1) will support at least 45W charging, which isn't too shabby, although much less exciting than the 65W speeds on OnePlus phones or the 100W+ charging on many other devices. Still, many of the best Android phones from Samsung support only 25W charging, with few reaching 45W (with mixed results).

The Nothing phone (1) could always support higher charging speeds and just ship with a slower charger, something that's not entirely unheard of. That said, it is expected to be more of a mid-range smartphone, so 45W is pretty good, considering that's still higher than what you'll get on even Samsung's foldable phones.

Of course, we also don't know the battery capacity of the phone. For now, what we do know is that the phone will feature a Qualcomm chipset, likely the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 or another sub-flagship chip. It may also support wireless charging and likely sport a transparent design.

There's about one month remaining until the July 12 event, where all shall be revealed.