The Nothing Phone (1) picks up the latest Nothing OS update

Nothing OS 2 brings improved home screen customizations and updated widgets to the Phone (1).

It has also updated the Glyph interface to let certain apps and contacts trigger persistent lights for important notifications.

The Phone (1)'s latest update finally introduces app cloning and app locker.

Nothing announced today that Nothing OS 2's fresh coat of paint, including updated home screen customizations and new widgets, is now trickling down to the Phone (1).

The latest version of Nothing's Android skin, based on Android 13, debuted with the Nothing Phone (2) in July. A month before that, Carl Pei already confirmed that Nothing OS 2 would also make its way to the company's first-generation smartphone by the end of August.

Making good on that promise, Pei revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that the update's rollout to the Phone (1) is now set in motion. Nothing also shared the announcement on Discord, revealing further details about what's in store for users.

We've now began rolling out Nothing OS 2 for Phone (1). Thanks for everyone's patience! As our capabilities strengthen, we'll be able to pull in the time gap over time.August 28, 2023 See more

The monochromatic home screen, one of Nothing OS 2's most popular features, is now available on the company's first smartphone, bringing it up to feature parity with the Phone (2). Speaking of the home screen, the latest update also introduces a refreshed launcher grid layout, allowing you to hide icon labels.

Furthermore, users can now choose from additional folder layouts and covers by expanding a folder, as well as adjust the Glyph interface to stay lit up whenever there are new notifications from certain apps and contacts. You can also long-press the Torch quick settings to light up the entire Glyph at the back of the phone.

If you love Nothing's widgets, the new update adds new designs for the Clock, Weather, and Quick Look widgets. There's also a new Quick Settings widget for quicker access to the phone's settings menu.

Finally, Nothing OS 2 introduces app locker and app cloning capabilities to the Phone (1), which have long been available on some of the leading budget Android phones today. The update comes in at nearly 1GB.

As for the Nothing Phone (2), a separate update in the form of Nothing OS 2.0.2a is bringing a camera update that will improve HDR, low-light photos, and facial clarity.