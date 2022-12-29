Motorola ThinkPhone leaked again with fresh images and specs

What you need to know

New promotional images of ThinkPhone leak online.

The images showcase how Lenovo's new device looks similar to its ThinkPad series.

The device will likely ship with Android 13 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The first possible leaks of the Motorola ThinkPhone came up a couple of weeks ago, wherein we got to see the first official-looking image of the upcoming smartphone. This may also be the first collaboration with Motorola's parent company Lenovo.

While the images from earlier reports looked blurry, new pictures, which appear to be promotional images, have come up online (via SnoopyTech) on Twitter.

December 27, 2022

The new images give us a clear picture of what Lenovo plans to provide its audience — a taste of its popular ThinkPad series in smartphone form. Firstly, it has a traditional form factor with squared-off edges and rounded corners. The phone is expected to sport a faux carbon-fiber finish to match Lenovo's ThinkPad series, including ThinkPhone branding on the back.

(Image credit: Twitter/@_snoopytech_)

Like the ThinkPad's famous red TrackPoint center button on the keyboard, the ThinkPhone will also have a distinct red button on the device, which is apparently customizable. The other exciting feature will seemingly involve pairing up with Windows on Lenovo ThinkPads in conjunction with ThinkPhone, like sharing files, receiving texts and images, and vice versa.

(Image credit: Twitter/@_snoopytech_)

On the front, the device will have a punch-hole display, and underneath, it will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is featured in Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. According to the tipster, the rest of the confirmed features include wireless charging support and additional 68W fast charging support. The device will also ship with Android 13 out of the box.

The additional rumored specs from the previous leak imply that the device will come with a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. There is also a conventional camera module featuring triple rear cameras. It involves a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is likely a decent 5000mAh battery capacity.

(Image credit: Twitter/@_snoopytech_)

The promotional images also include Motorola's ThinkPhone placed side-by-side with the ThinkPad X1 laptop, and both look remarkably similar to the design elements utilizing the carbon fiber finish prominently. The launch date of the ThinkPhone is yet to be announced by the company, but the leaked promotional images indicate it will be sooner than later, probably early next year.