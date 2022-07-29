Motorola Razr (2022) teaser highlights one advantage it has over Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip

What you need to know

Motorola teases its upcoming Razr 2022 with a new image highlighting the cover screen.

The Razr 2022 is said to feature a 3-inch external screen and 6.7-inch folding display.

Motorola set an August 2 date to launch its new foldable smartphone.

We're less than a week from Motorola's next major smartphone launch, and the company isn't exactly shy about showing off its next foldable, the Motorola Razr 2022, ahead of the big day.

The company shared a teaser on Weibo (via GSMArena), giving us a pretty good look at the Razr (2022) when closed. The teaser highlights the phone's rather large cover display, showing a series of images as examples of what users can do with the external display, including taking selfies, controlling music, and more.

(Image credit: Motorola)

While the Motorola Razr 5G wasn't the hit the company hoped it would be, one of its redeeming features was the large external display, which lets users interact with apps and notifications without needing to open the device. No doubt Motorola plans to double down on this with the upcoming Razr (2022).

Meanwhile, Android Authority has come across additional information about the device that seemingly emerged through China's TENAA regulatory body. The entry describes a phone (XT2251-1) sporting an internal screen with a 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080) OLED display and an external 2.65-inch (800 x 573) OLED. It's unclear if this is the Motorola Razr (2022), but it seems to be a likely contender for the upcoming foldable.

If this is the Razr (2022), it appears to fall short of the rumors that it will sport a larger external display than its predecessor, but it still beats out the Galaxy Z Flip 3's measly 1.9-inch cover screen.

Several colorways appear to be in store for this device, including black, white, blue, cyan, green, gold, red, silver, and gray. It also mentions up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which sounds quite impressive.

Of course, we'll have to wait until next week's launch to get a complete picture of Motorola's new foldable phone, but it's starting to look like a really enticing alternative to Samsung's best foldable phones.