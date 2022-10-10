Motorola Razr 2022 rumored to launch in Europe soon at a hefty price

What you need to know

Motorola Razr 2022 is tipped to hit other markets, starting with Europe.

The clamshell smartphone is expected to be priced on the higher side.

The foldable phone first launched in China this August after skipping a generation.

Motorola Razr 2022 is one of the most awaited smartphones yet to hit the global markets. It launched in China a couple of months ago, and there wasn't any information about its global launch. However, new information now came in from a reliable tipster about the Razr 2022 launch in Europe.

Tipster Roland Quandt from Winfuture has shed some light on the much-anticipated Razr 2022's launch outside the home ground. In his recent tweet, he suggested the foldable smartphone will soon hit the European market with a whopping price. He believes it could be slightly over €1200 while suggesting the high price could hinder sales.

Motorola RAZR 2022 is about to launch in Europe. At a lovely 1200+ Euro price they're probably gonna sell like 5 of them. Maybe 6.October 10, 2022 See more

For the uninitiated, the Razr 2022 was launched in China at CNY 5,999 (~$840). Since then, there has been some indication that we would get a launch in Western markets. Recently, some product images were shared by Evan Blass, which raised some speculations about the device launch outside China.

Quandt's seeming disappointment is understandable, as the Razr 2022 is a direct competitor to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, considered one of the best foldable smartphones currently available. The Z Flip 4 is priced a bit lower at €1099 in Europe.

On the one hand, it makes sense that Motorola is pricing it this way. The Motorola Razr 2022 has quite a bit going for it, with an internal display that supports up to 144Hz refresh rate, a larger external display, and a higher-resolution 50MP primary camera sensor.

While Quandt's new prediction points to the European release, there is no mention of the U.S. release yet. We all know that the original Razr was one of the first foldable smartphones available out there next to Samsung, but that was a couple of years ago, so hopefully, the U.S. isn't left out of the global launch.

Meanwhile, the foldable smartphone market has evolved extensively. The Razr 2022 is already late to the game, especially after the foldable phones from Samsung and Xiaomi take the top seats of Android devices in the segment.

(Image credit: Motorola)

On the one hand, it makes sense to price it above the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Motorola has some serious stuff packed in the Razr 2022, even compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and it's a significant upgrade from its predecessor. It has a large 2.7-inch cover screen, a 6.7-inch OLED panel for the main display featuring up to 144Hz refresh rate, and a higher-resolution 50MP primary camera sensor. It is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and also gets a nice battery boost.

On the other hand, Motorola isn't exactly a flagship powerhouse, and it'll have to really prove to consumers why they should spend the extra dough over a Galaxy phone.

Motorola skipped a generation until the recent Razr 2022 launch in China. It is high time that the company takes a faster approach in releasing its latest foldable smartphone to the global markets, including the U.S.