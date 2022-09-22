The Motorola Razr 2022 could be coming to international markets

What you need to know

A new leak suggests the Motorola Razr 2022 could launch in global markets.

The phone was released to the Chinese market in August.

Motorola has not yet confirmed the device's international debut.

While many consumers looking for a Galaxy Z Flip alternative may have considered Motorola's Razr 2022, the device is currently only available in China. This may not be the case for long, as a new leak suggests that the phone may be released globally.

Reliable leaker Evan Blass (opens in new tab) (@evleaks) has shared a handful of images showing off the Razr 2022 in English. Let's not get our hopes up just yet because the leaker didn't reveal much about the phone's global availability.

That said, several apps with English text appear to indicate the international debut of Motorola's latest contender for the best foldable phones. The new Razr model launched in China last month with no signs of a global release, so the latest leak suggests there's a glimmer of hope for consumers outside China to get their hands on the phone in the future.

For users in the United States, it's safe to assume that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 challenger will make its way to the country given that the Motorola Razr 5G launched in the country a few weeks after its China debut.

However, the Razr 2022 would be more accessible in the U.S. market thanks to its presumably cheaper price than the 2020 model. A European release is also within the realm of possibility.

A potential rollout in global markets means Motorola will be seriously taking its fight to Samsung in this segment. As our own Derrek Lee pointed out, while Samsung currently dominates the foldable phone market, almost everyone has their eyes on the Razr 2022. There are a lot of things to like about Motorola's bet, chief of them being its larger cover display at 2.7 inches. Its 6.7-inch Full HD+ primary display can also go up to 144Hz, resulting in a more fluid gaming experience.