Motorola's next Razr shows up again with a familiar design and specs

What you need to know

A report states Motorola's "Razr 50s Ultra" was spotted passing through the Wireless Power Consortium for certification.

The listing showcased a device with a design similar to the Razr Plus (2024) with 15W wireless charging and 44W wired charging, per a second listing.

Rumors of a "Razr 50s Ultra" surfaced in September with the potential to be a cheap addition to the recent series and a 10-bit color display.

Motorola rolled out its typical pair of foldables this summer; however, there might be another addition on the horizon.

According to 91Mobiles, the upcoming Motorola Razr 50s Ultra (XT2451-6) was spotted picking up its Wireless Power Consortium certification. Previous speculation theorized Motorola would keep the device close to the base Razr (2023), but this listing shows a more current Razr Plus (2024) theme.

The company's imagery shows a large cover display, likely in the 4-inch realm like the latest Plus model.

The display seems mostly the same, meaning consumers could see a cheaper Razr 50s Ultra with 6.9-inch display. A centered, punch-hole selfie camera remains present and the screen's bezels seem relatively thin like the recent 2024 series. The publication purports the device's rear panel features a textured leather finish. Other details in its imagery reveal the device may debut with its physical power and volume buttons on the right side of the frame.

The WPC certification appearance highlighted the device's 15W of wireless charging strength. Moreover, the publication noticed the device rolling through the SGS Fumiko certification database with 44W of wired charging. Additionally, the device's model number was listed alongside five other theoretical "variants."

It's unclear what these variants could mean — or even look like. We're also still wondering about a possible launch timeframe, which is still uncertain.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

This is the second time we're hearing (and now seeing) a supposed "Razr 50s Ultra." Rumors of the device originally surfaced in September as it was passing through the HDR10+ certification database. Seeing as it appeared there, speculation sided with the possibility of a 10-bit color display. More importantly, the "S" attachment was curious and pushed reports to believe it marked a "cheaper" device.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Curiously, this certification discovery comes after the "Motorola Razr 50s Ultra" reportedly debuted in Japan. According to Android Headlines, the device was listed officially with SoftBank, a Japanese wireless service provider. The publication states that Motorola didn't announce this device itself. Regardless, it launched on September 27. This creates a rather murky narrative, considering the recent certification appearance.

The report from 91Mobiles states that two of the recent Moto Razr 50s Ultra variants appear under the company's "Hearing Aid" compatibility page. So, perhaps we're looking at an eventual U.S. market launch, but don't hold your breath.

Motorola's latest foldable duo launched this past June and the Plus edition continued the large cover display trend from 2023. The company improved its usefulness while also enhancing its cameras and software. With rumors suggesting this "S" variant of the flagship models could sit beneath them, it remains to be seen what we'll have to sacrifice.

Phone deals: Best Buy | Walmart | Samsung | Amazon | Verizon | AT&T