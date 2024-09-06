Motorola's rumored 'Razr 50s' could walk the affordability line

What you need to know

Motorola has passed a new device through the HDR10+ certification database, which seems to be a new foldable dubbed the "Razr 50s."

Due to the listing, it seems the phone will support HDR10+ for its display, but any additional specifications weren't listed.

Motorola launched the Razr Plus 2024 and the base Razr 2024 this summer and the former provides a large, immersive 4-inch pOLED cover display.

Motorola has already launched two new foldables this year, but a discovery suggests there's another on the way.

As spotted by MySmartPrice, Motorola is passing another foldable through the certification hoops dubbed the "Razr 50s." The phone was reportedly spotted moving through the HDR10+ certification database, likely indicating its support for a 10-bit color display.

The most curious aspect of this new device is the "S" moniker attached to the number. Rumors suggest this could signify a shift in Motorola's targeted market. There's a chance this foldable could debut at a reduced price compared to its recent summer launch of flagship devices.

More information regarding its specifications wasn't available during the database discovery.

Elsewhere, those at Android Authority speculate that Motorola could debut a phone with a "similar package" to the base Razr from 2023. That phone offered a small, 1.5-inch horizontal cover display, which offers quick looks at the time, notifications, and the like. The post purports that the company could take that design and offer a few iterative upgrades to differentiate the devices, but to ensure the costs remain low.

Another thing to consider is the potential name for the device overseas. Outside of the U.S., Motorola dubs its recent foldables the Razr 50 Ultra and Razr 50. In the States, those devices are sold as the Razr Plus 2024 and the Razr 2024. It'll be interesting to see which way we go with the name from here and if we're in for a "Razr S 2024" or "Razr Lite 2024" scenario.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

How low Motorola could go with this next Razr is an object of discussion, especially considering the Razr 2024 launched at $699. Its competition (think the Galaxy Z Flip 6) is much closer to $1,000 than anything else. Moreover, in Android Central's review, the Nubia Flip 5G was mentioned as another potential competitor. The phone features a nice, intriguing design; however, it undercuts the Razr 2024 by a couple of hundred bucks.

While it may seem like $449 is the realm Motorola should shoot for, Nubia's clamshell sacrifices a lot. Nubia's foldable doesn't offer wireless charging, an IP rating, or highly polished software. With that in mind, Motorola might take a look at the purported "Razr 50s" and see how it can keep costs low but still offer what consumers expect.

On the flip side (no pun intended), we have the Razr Plus 2024, the pricier sibling with a more immersive display. Moto provided the phone with a large 4-inch pOLED cover display that takes viewing apps and notifications while closed to another level.