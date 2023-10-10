Motorola Edge 2023 arrives as a mid-range device with a premium aesthetic

What you need to know

Motorola has launched the Edge 2023, a mid-range device sporting a Dimensity 7030 SoC, a 6.6-inch display with borderless, curved edges.

The Edge 2023 features a dual camera array on its vegan leather back consisting of a 50MP main lens and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor.

With a 4,400mAh battery, the Edge 2023 utilizes 68W TurboPower charging to quickly gain a day's worth of energy in 10 minutes.

The Edge 2023 is available to those in the U.S. on October 10 for $599.

Motorola's back at it again, and this time, the company is unveiling the base model of an already popular flagship device.

As detailed in a press release, the Motorola Edge 2023 has arrived and will sport a slightly smaller 6.6-inch pOLED display when compared to the Edge Plus 2023 (and hopefully, it'll continue to benefit those with PWM sensitivity). The company explains consumers can enjoy a maximum 144Hz refresh rate for a fluid scrolling experience and HDR10+, which is on par for cinematic-like brightness, color accuracy, contrast levels, and color range.

However, powering the device internally is the mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC — a notable departure from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 packed inside the Plus model.

Motorola has continued to offer a borderless, curved edge display to "fit perfectly in users' hands." The Edge 2023 comes equipped with a sandblasted aluminum frame, IP68 underwater protection, and a soft vegan leather back panel.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The back of the device brings a dual camera array consisting of a 50MP lens with OIS (optical image stabilization) and 32x more "focusing pixels." This is said to help with faster and more accurate low-light shots. The Ambient Light sensor measures the amount of light present to benefit the amount of focus obtained from shot to shot.

There is also a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with Macro Vision — just in case you want to get up close and personal. The front of the Edge 2023 features a 32MP centered punch-hole selfie camera. Motorola explains this lens comes with autofocus to take "content creation further.

All three cameras present on the Edge 2023 are capable of recording videos at 4K UHD at 30fps. FDH video recording brings that total up to 60fps on the main rear camera.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola is ensuring its consumers can enjoy swift charging speeds as it continues to provide 68W TurboPower charging for the Edge 2023's 4,400mAh battery. The company states users can get enough power for the day off a quick 10-minute charge. Moreover, if you're feeling fancy, the device can charge wirelessly at 15W, or you can share some of your battery power with a friend through power-sharing at 5W.

If its battery life isn't enough to start the party, then perhaps the Edge 2023's dual stereo speakers fit the bill. Tuning is brought to consumers by Dolby Atmos as they immerse themselves in sound from the bottom and top of the device.

Motorola has ensured the Edge 2023 is ready for the modern age by outfitting it with 5G connectivity and fast connection speeds over Wi-Fi networks, as well. In terms of memory, the latest phone contains 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device will run Android 13 out of the box, as well.

The Motorola Edge 2023 will be available in Eclipse Black with a vegan leather back. Those interested in the U.S. can grab the Edge 2023 universally unlocked on October 10 at motorola.com, Best Buy, and Amazon for $599.