Looks like the OnePlus 13 might ditch the Qualcomm chipset we were expecting

What you need to know

Initially, the OnePlus 13 was expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, but Qualcomm's new flagship chip might change those plans.

Qualcomm's new Weibo post teased the upcoming Snapdragon Summit, showcasing a new chip called the Snapdragon 8 Elite with Oryon cores.

The teaser video showed a phone with a circular camera island, likely a prototype of the OnePlus 13, maintaining the classic camera layout from the OnePlus 11 and 12.

Qualcomm may have just teased the processor for the highly anticipated OnePlus 13, and while details are still unclear, it seems the upcoming flagship Android phone may take an unexpected direction.

The OnePlus 13 was initially expected to draw its power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, but with Qualcomm working on a new flagship chip, OnePlus might be rethinking its choice.

In a recent Weibo post, Qualcomm offered a glimpse into the forthcoming Snapdragon Summit, teasing the arrival of a new chipset called the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The video showcases Oryon cores, a tech already featured in the Snapdragon X Elite laptop SoCs.

The exact role of the Snapdragon 8 Elite is still unclear. It’s uncertain if Qualcomm plans to launch it as a separate flagship alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or if it’s just a rebranding of the Gen 4.

Along with the Snapdragon chipset teaser, the video featured a smartphone with a circular camera island, likely a prototype resembling the OnePlus 13’s design. It keeps the classic OnePlus camera setup in the top-left corner, sticking to the look of the OnePlus 11 and 12.

Leaker Digital Chat Station also hinted on Weibo that the OnePlus 13 could be the first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (via Gizmochina). Additionally, early reports suggest the smartphone will sport a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display, offering 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 13 is also expected to feature a powerful triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP LYT-808 primary sensor. It’ll supposedly be joined by a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, offering a 3x optical zoom.

Although OnePlus hasn’t officially announced the OnePlus 13 yet, Xiaomi has jumped ahead by revealing that its Xiaomi 15 series, launching on October 23, will be the first to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, happening from October 21 to 23, is expected to give us the full scoop on the new chipset.