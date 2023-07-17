Leaked Infinix GT 10 Pro images reveal a Nothing Phone-inspired design

What you need to know

Infinix GT 10 Pro may come with a semi-translucent design similar to Nothing products.

It is an upcoming gaming smartphone reportedly launching in India in August 2023.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is a gaming-focused smartphone that will reportedly launch in India next month. New phone images obtained by GSMArena reveal the device's Nothing-inspired design on the rear.

From the images, the Infinix GT 10 Pro appears to be heavily inspired by Nothing Phone (1)'s and the recent Phone (2)'s semi-translucent design on the back. However, the rest of the device features a boxy design next to squared-off edges.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: GSMArena) (Image credit: GSMArena)

Although the design doesn't fully replicate Nothing phones' design, seeing the Infinix 10 GT Pro for the first time would tell us where the inspiration came from.

The camera visor looks entirely different from the Nothing phone's design. According to GSMArena, a 108MP primary sensor will act as the primary camera. It will be further accompanied by two other sensors. Underneath, the device will feature a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, although it's unclear which chip. GSMArena further notes games like PUBG, MLBB, and Free Fire would be specially optimized for the GT Pro to enhance the gaming experience.

Like the Nothing Phone (2) and the Phone (1), the Infinix GT 10 Pro will be featured in two color variants: white and dark gray. The device will likely ship with Android 13-based XOS 13 out of the box.

(Image credit: GSMArena)

The software experience is very familiar to the stock Android version, the aspect which Nothing has been seen implementing with its phones. As for the updates, GSMArena indicates it will only have one major Android version update next to two years of security updates, which is a bit disappointing.

Lastly, though the Infinix GT 10 Pro is seemingly motivated by Nothing, the images don't showcase any kind of LED functionality similar to the Glyph interface. That said, it doesn't mean this isn't in the cards for the phone, although we'll have to wait for more details to be revealed.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed (in a recent tweet) that the Gylph LED interface is patented and will be exclusive to Nothing products, although it seems likely that other companies can come up with their own solutions. Pei further replied to an Infinix GT 10 Pro-related tweet showcasing the Nothing-inspired concept, jokingly replying that it's "Time to get the lawyers ready!"