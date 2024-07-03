Is the Motorola Razr 2024 waterproof? Best answer: Yes, it's waterproof for up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes when submerged in fresh water. The IPX8 rating indicates that the phone did not undergo testing for solid particles such as dust but is highly resistant to water.

This is how much water your Motorola Razr 2024 can resist

If you're considering getting the Razr 2024, these words will usually come to mind: is the Razr 2024 waterproof? Fortunately, the new Motorola is waterproof. But unfortunately, it lacks protection from dust. The Motorola Razr 2024 features an IP (ingress protection) rating of IPX8, which indicates that you can drop it in fresh water as deep as 1.5 meters for as long as 30 minutes without suffering water damage. This rating is given by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), which tells users how much water their device can withstand. So, the phone should be OK if you ever get caught in a rainstorm or drop it in the bathtub.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 vs. Razr 2024 comparison also revealed the same IP rating for both phones. However, testing was done in a lab with fresh water, not the highly chlorinated water found in pools or seawater. You should also avoid liquids such as sugary juices and soft drinks since they could cause permanent damage. It's also a good idea to be careful with liquids such as alcohol and soap.

The X in the IPX8 rating means it did not undergo testing for dust resistance. That doesn't necessarily mean it has no dust resistance, but the device did not undergo testing. However, if there were a zero instead of an X, it would have no resistance to dust particles. A six indicates it's sealed tight against dust for up to eight hours. If you go somewhere with a lot of dust in the air, it's best to keep your phone in a dust-proof pouch to prevent any possible damage.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The second number reveals how resistant the device is to water, with nine being the highest rating possible and zero being the lowest. A smartphone with a military-grade IP69K rating (the highest rating possible) would be the Blackview BL8800 Pro, which can withstand high-pressure water jets and dust, which you find in equipment for food processing and pharmaceutical applications.

You can help extend your phone's IP rating by cleaning it well if you see dust on it or drying it with a microfiber cloth if it's wet. Your phone will not always have the IPX8 rating since it can deteriorate over time, even more so when it's not handled correctly and frequently drops. High humidity and extreme temperatures will also decrease the rating over time. Therefore, the older your phone is, the more cautious you should be around water and dusty areas.

It's also best to avoid making any modifications to the phone, such as changing the display without talking to an authorized handler, since this can void your warranty and damage the IPX8 rating.

The highest common rating for flagship phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Pixel 8 Pro, is an IP68 rating, which means it's dust-tight against solid particles (6) and waterproof for a depth of 1.5 meters and 30 minutes (8).

