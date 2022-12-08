iQOO 11 series is the first to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

What you need to know

The iQOO 11 series has been announced by the company.

It is one of the first flagship devices debuting with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The iQOO 11 series comes in two editions with different finishes.

It has a 50MP triple camera system and features 120W fast charging.

iQOO 11 series is officially debuting in the Indonesian and Malaysian markets today. The device is said to be launched in Thailand on December 15, followed by an India launch next year on January 10. It comes as the successor to the iQOO 9 series launched early this year.

This year's iQOO 11 series introduction is interesting, given that usually, this flagship series makes its Chinese debut in early January. This results in the debut of two flagship series in the same year. It is positioned as one of the first series in the world to introduce the most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The iQOO 11 series carries similar design aesthetics to the predecessor model featuring rounded corners and a punch-hole display. Like with the iQOO 9 Pro, the partnership with BMW M Motorsport is still intact, resulting in the traditional race stripe design on the back.

There are two editions under the iQOO 11 series: iQOO 11 Legend Edition and iQOO 11 Alpha edition. While the internal specs are essentially the same, the material used on the rear differs. The Legend edition has a combination of fiberglass and vegan leather, and the Alpha edition comes with a glass finish with an AG coating.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: IQOO) (Image credit: IQOO)

The iQOO 11 on the front boasts a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 1,800 nits, and carries HDR 10+ certification. Aside from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the device has high-performance storage options like LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0. In addition, there is virtual RAM dubbed Extended RAM 3.0 that gives an additional 8GB.

The device emphasizes a better gaming experience with its V2 chip alongside the vapor cooling system. The in-house developed V2 chip is said to be bringing smoother visual effects and further support high-frame-rate gameplay. On the other hand, the VC cooling system is equipped with stainless steel chamber next to three graphite layers to control heat dissipation.

The other perks of the iQOO 11 comprise support for In-Display Dual Monster Touch with which users can operate the left and right sides of the screen at the same time — a feature particularly helpful to enhance the gaming experience on the device.

On the rear, the camera island on the iQOO 11 series appears significantly bigger than the previous model. It includes a 50MP Samsung GN 5 primary camera next to a 13MP camera that can act as a telephoto and portrait camera, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. The punch hole on the front carries a 16MP selfie shooter.

One of the iQOO 11's primary features is its faster-charging capability, which allows it to quickly recharge its impressive 5000mAh battery using 120W FlashCharge. With other top Android phones still needing help to add the ability, charging the handset from zero to 100% in less than 25 minutes is convenient.

iQOO 11 has a dual stereo speaker system, including Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound certification. It also supports the latest Bluetooth 5.3, and the device ships with Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out of the box.

Meanwhile, the iQOO 11 also launched in China, and it starts at CNY 3799 (~$545) for the 8GB+128GB variant, costs CNY 4099 (~$588) for the 8GB+256GB variant, and the 12GB+256GB model costs CNY 4399 (~$631). Two larger storage options include 16GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB, which retail at CNY 4699 (~$674) and CNY 4999 (~$717), respectively.