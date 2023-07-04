Honor Magic V2 teaser reveals a design trait borrowed from its predecessor

What you need to know

Honor disclosed at MWC Shanghai that the next Magic V model will make its debut on July 12.

Ahead of its unveiling, the Honor Magic V2 has appeared in an official teaser, showing off the curved edge of its display.

In addition, the teaser includes a render of a device with a boxy design and rounder corners.

Samsung and OnePlus are not the only OEMs taking the wraps off their next foldable phones in the coming weeks, as Honor is gearing up to unveil its own contender, the Magic V2, later this month.

The Chinese phone maker confirmed at the recently concluded MWC Shanghai that its next flagship foldable phone will break cover on July 12 in Beijing. A few days later, Honor took to Weibo to share a sneak peek of the Honor Magic V2, teasing a few design elements that are obviously inspired by the Honor Magic Vs.

Most notably, the upcoming handset's display will have a curved edge similar to last year's model. However, the middle render (pictured below) depicts a boxy handset with rounded corners, making it look almost like the iPhone 5. This is highly likely a different device that Honor also plans to unveil next week, though details about it remain shrouded at the moment.

(Image credit: Honor / Weibo)

As expected, the teaser leaves a lot of stones unturned, which are of course reserved for when Honor's big day arrives shortly. But thanks to previous rumors, we have a few plausible ideas about what the company has up its sleeve. According to Digital Chat Station, the Magic V2 would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. We could also expect to see a 5,000mAh battery inside with support for both 66W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds.

In the display department, the phone is supposed to feature a 2K LTPO screen with high frequency. Honor positioned the Magic V2 as setting a "new standard in foldable smartphone technology" during last month's MWC event in China but didn't go into specifics about the phone's main selling points.

In any case, the next few weeks will see a number of premium foldable phone launches from Honor, Samsung, and OnePlus. In the case of Honor, though, a release outside of China remains a far-fetched possibility, if previous launches are any indication.